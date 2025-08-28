Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD claims to have developed the fastest electric car technology. The company says its track version of the Yangwang U9 achieved a top speed of 472.41 kmh. This track run took place at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) plant in Germany. This is the same track where the Rimac Nevera R hypercar previously set several records in July.Reports indicate that the track-focused version of the BYD Yangwang U9 has become the world's fastest electric car. Compared to the Yangwang U9's 472.41 kmh, the Rimac Nevera R achieved a top speed of 431.45 kmh. This record was set in July 2025. The track-focused version of the Yangwang U9 has a clear lead in top speed. The track-focused Yangwang U9 is approximately 80 kmh faster than the standard Yangwang U9. During a track run in November 2024, the Yangwang U9 achieved a top speed of 391.94 kmh.German racing driver Marc Basseng drove the track-focused BYD Yangwang U9. This electric hypercar is equipped with quad electric motors. Each of these produces 555 kW or 755 PS. This produces a combined output of over 2,207 kW or 3,000 PS. The power-to-weight ratio is 1,200 PS per ton. In comparison, the Rimac Nevera R, with its four electric motors combined, produces a combined power output of 1,571 kW or 2,017 PS.To achieve and maintain such high speeds, the track-focused Yangwang U9 utilizes advanced equipment. To harness its immense power, this hypercar features advanced torque vectoring technology. For optimal traction, this electric car uses the DiSus-X intelligent body control system on the BYD e4 platform. It works by making real-time adjustments to the suspension. For example, it adjusts damping force and ride height to keep the vehicle stable during extreme cornering and acceleration.The track-focused Yangwang U9 uses a special thermal management system to ensure optimal cooling in extreme conditions. The hypercar claims to be the first car to use a mass-produced 1200V ultra-high-voltage vehicle platform. It also has some unique aspects, such as being able to use duct tape to cover gaps in the body paneling. This will improve aerodynamics.