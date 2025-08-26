BYD Expands In Nepal With Atto 2 SUV As It Races To Sell Half Its Cars Overseas By 2030

BYD has introduced the Atto 2 compact electric SUV in Nepal, its second new energy vehicle in the country this month, following the Atto 1 hatchback.

The Atto 2, known as the Yuan Up in China, made its debut at the NADA auto show in Kathmandu on Aug. 19, CnEVPost reported.

It is priced from 4.399 million Nepalese rupees ($31,410) and comes with a 51.13-kWh battery that offers a driving range of about 345 kilometers on the WLTP standard, which is longer than the Chinese version.

The launch adds to BYD’s growing Nepal lineup, which now includes the Atto 1, Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal and M6 MPV.

BYD has been laying the groundwork in Nepal for several years. Its e6 model joined the presidential fleet in 2018, and the company officially entered the passenger car market in 2022 with the Atto 3 SUV.

The latest launch comes as BYD is stepping up its global ambitions. The company has said it wants half of its sales to come from outside China by 2030, a huge leap for a brand that still relies on its home market for the bulk of deliveries, Reuters noted.

That push will center on Europe and Latin America, while the U.S. market remains closed off due to tariffs.

If successful, BYD would join the ranks of Toyota and Volkswagen as one of the world’s largest carmakers. The company has already surpassed Volkswagen as China’s top automaker and is closing in on Tesla as the world's largest seller of fully electric cars.

In July, BYD sold 344,296 new energy vehicles (NEVs), nearly flat from a year earlier but down 10% from June. Overseas sales, however, are surging as 80,737 vehicles were sold outside China in July, up 169% year-on-year.

To support that growth, BYD is also building new factories in Hungary and Turkey and expanding in Thailand and Brazil.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BYD was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

BYD’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 32% so far in 2025.

