BYD is betting on luxury EVs with a $700 million plan to build public racing circuits, allowing drivers to push its $1 million Yangwang U9 and premium lineup through slalom drills, sand dunes, and even water pools.

BYD, best known for affordable mass-market EVs, is now pushing into luxury territory with models priced above $200,000.

The Shenzhen automaker opened a new “all-terrain circuit” in Zhengzhou this month as part of a 5 billion yuan ($700 million) plan to build public tracks designed for new energy vehicles, Bloomberg reported.

For 599 yuan, visitors can enjoy an hour-long experience that includes test drives of volume models and a ride in the 1 million yuan Yangwang U9. Extra fees provide access to BYD’s premium lineup, featuring activities such as slalom, moose testing, a 550-meter straight, a dune constructed from 6,000 tons of sand, and even a pool for water trials.

Unlike legacy carmakers, which keep tracks private for R&D, BYD’s circuit targets the public.

Other Chinese automakers are exploring similar routes: Geely has built circuits and lobbied for government support, while Xiaomi’s SU7 Ultra prototype broke a lap record at Germany’s Nurburgring.

The concept challenges racing purists, who argue EVs lack the visceral roar and manual feel of traditional cars. “It really depends on your personal definition of ‘driving pleasure’,” said Shanghai-based F1 commentator Sean Zhou. “There’s no doubt it’s fast, but whether you’ll enjoy it is a completely subjective matter.”

BYD appears less focused on die-hard gearheads than on creating a new culture of EV driving. Beyond racing drills, the Zhengzhou site offers intelligent all-wheel drive and automated parking practice. Additional tracks are planned in Hefei and Shaoxing.

According to Zhou, BYD’s brand ladder now has two paths: “Either it gets super luxurious, like a Rolls-Royce, or it gets super sporty, like a Ferrari. Ultimately, a brand’s pricing power is determined by the emotional value it offers, and that value can only be delivered in a few key ways.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BYD was ‘bullish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

BYD’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 32.8% so far in 2025.

($1=7.17 yuan)

