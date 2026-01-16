Delhi Metro to Launch Bike Taxi, Auto and Cab Services at 10 Stations From January 31
Delhi Metro Update: Now, get a bike taxi, auto, or cab right after you get off the metro. DMRC is starting last-mile service at 10 major stations from January 31, which will cut down waiting times for commuters and make travel easier.
DMRC Bike Taxi Service:
Great news for Delhi Metro riders! DMRC is launching bike taxi, auto, and cab services from Jan 31, 2026, to ease last-mile connectivity and save commuters' time.
Why did DMRC make this big decision?
Why this change? DMRC aims to solve the daily hassle of finding reliable transport after a metro ride, tackling issues like cab cancellations and overcharging.
What services will be available at the metro station?
Passengers will have three choices: bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, and cabs. These will be run via an aggregator platform, ensuring transparent and fair pricing for all.
Which 10 metro stations will start this facility?
The service will start at 10 busy stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Nehru Place, Kashmere Gate, and Millennium City Centre, where thousands of commuters travel daily.
Will the service be available at all stations from day one?
It won't be at all 10 stations at once. The service will begin as a pilot project at Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden, expanding based on user feedback.
Who has DMRC partnered with?
DMRC has partnered with Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd. (STCL), which operates the government-backed Bharat Taxi platform for transparent, cooperative-based transport.
Will the entire journey be planned from a single app?
The best part? The Bharat Taxi app will integrate with the DMRC Saarthi app. Plan your trip, see last-mile options, estimate fares, and track your ride all in one place.
How much will the cab and taxi fares be?
Fares will be competitive, set at or below current market rates to encourage usage. This move aims to create a seamless door-to-door travel system for Delhi.
