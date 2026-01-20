Mumbai Police arrested a Mercedes driver for rash driving in Juhu after his car hit an auto-rickshaw, which then rammed into a vehicle in Akshay Kumar's security convoy. Two people were injured, with the auto driver in serious condition.

The Juhu Police Station in Mumbai has taken into custody the driver of a speeding car and registered a case of rash and negligent driving against him, Mumbai Police said on Monday. On Monday night the speeding Mercedes car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw in Juhu, causing it to overturn and ram into a car in the security entourage of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Two Injured, Case Filed Under BNS

As per the Mumbai Police, two people got injured following a collision between two cars and an auto rickshaw. The case against the accused, identified as one Radheshyam Rai was filed under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Auto Driver's Condition 'Serious'

Meanwhile, videos from the accident site emerged online, capturing locals helping authorities pull an injured man safely from the wreckage. The auto-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries, and his condition is "serious", as per his brother.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm...My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI.

Akshay Kumar is yet to comment on the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)