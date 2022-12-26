Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors may introduce Punch EV soon; Here's what we know

    For this reason, the Tata Punch EV will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, a showcase for new automobiles from throughout the world. In addition, the release of the electric version of the automobile is anticipated for the later half of 2023. 

    Tata Motors is constantly working to expand the number of electric cars it offers in India. Due to this, the Tata Punch EV will make its premiere at the Auto Expo 2023, an exhibition of brand-new cars from throughout the globe. Additionally, it's projected that the car's electric version would debut in the second half of 2023. This electric car, which will employ the most recent Sigma platform, a variant of the ALFA platform, will be the fourth model in the automaker's electric vehicle lineup. The ALFA platform serves as the basis for several Tata vehicle ICE-to-EV conversions. 

    Due to the Sigma platform's use in the Tata Punch EV, customers can anticipate a long driving range and a big cabin. Additionally, the electric car's powertrain will probably be used by Tata EVs that are already on the market. The precise specifications of the battery pack and the car, however, are yet unclear. However, the vehicle will probably come with two battery pack options, just like the company's earlier offers.

    It's fair to anticipate that the Tata Punch EV's feature list will be influenced by the ICE model. Therefore, we may presume that it will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, driving modes, a touchscreen infotainment system, and other luxuries.

    When it comes to pricing, the Tata Punch EV is expected to be more expensive than the internal combustion engine variant. As a result, we may estimate it to be in the range of Rs 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom). If that happens, the price of the Tata Punch EV will probably be somewhere between the Tigor and the Tiago EV. It's probable that a CNG variant will also be offered for the Punch given Tata's history of releasing various powertrains for the same model.

