    Lightyear 0: Know features, price, other details of solar, electric car which charges while driving

    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    Lightyear 0 is the first solar-powered electric vehicle to go into production. The production rights have been transferred to Finland's Valmet Automotive by the electric start-up. Almost all of the major automakers in the world have utilised their cars in manufacturing. With the assistance of CATL as a partner, Valmet hopes to offer complete battery and vehicle manufacturing solutions to start-ups like Lightyear.

    The solar car's design has been thoughtfully considered in terms of efficiency. To do that, the body of the 0 has been made incredibly smooth with a drag coefficient of less than 0.175. This is the lowest ever for a production car. As there is less resistance to the vehicle's motion, this helps to maximise range.

    Also Read | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating | WATCH

    Solar panels have also been added to the body panels of the vehicle, including the top and bonnet. If the sun is out, they naturally refresh the battery every day. If you use it for several months at 50 miles per day, you won't need to charge it. Lightyear 0 comes with a 60 kWh battery and four different in-wheel motors. In less than ten seconds, one may accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h thanks to this.

    The top speed is supported at 160 km/h, and the WLTP-certified range is 625 km, both of which are in favour of performance. The thermal integration makes it possible to recycle any remaining heat to maintain the optimal temperature of the essential components. This is helped by the chassis' and body's modest weight. A battery pack with a high energy density is furthermore present.

    Also Read | MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023? Here's what we know

    The Lightyear 0 costs $262,000 to purchase (approx Rs 2.16 Crore). This elevates it to the status of a luxury item, but its convenience seems to be warranted. 

    In a few years, Lightyear will introduce the 2, a smaller electric vehicle (EV) aimed at individuals looking for a solar car that is more reasonably priced. There will only be 946 units of the 0 available for purchase.

