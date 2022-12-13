Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating | WATCH

    Mahindra Scorpio N has become the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating based on the new crash test protocols which came into effect from 1st July 2022.
     

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    The Global NCAP's crash testing gave the Mahindra Scorpio N the maximum possible 5-star safety rating. The SUV obtained a rating of five stars for protecting adult occupants and three stars for protecting children.

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N was put through testing for its basic safety requirements, which included ABS and twin front airbags. Side curtain airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) are not available as standard safety equipment, however curtain airbags are standard in the mid and top grades. Though the kid occupant protection result was impacted by the lack of three point seatbelts, restricting it to only three stars.

    Also Read | MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023? Here's what we know

    Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India's first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021. 

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 cars owing to THIS reason

    The most recent Global NCAP procedures evaluate frontal and side impact protection for all vehicles that have been evaluated. The highest star-rated vehicles must additionally pass tests for Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian safety, and side impact pole protection. Mahindra Scorpio was put through testing in accordance with the guidelines of the voluntary test process established by Global NCAP.

    "Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuous dedication to safety, attaining five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more rigorous crash test methods," stated Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP.

    Also Read | Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched, priced at Rs 33 50 lakh; Know what's new

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
