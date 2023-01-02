Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was unveiled by the company in September. During the unveiling, Mahindra confirmed that the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be launched in India in January and with Auto Expo 2023 beginning in a few days, it appears that we may witness the India launch of the Mahindra XUV 400 at the grand event.

In September, the firm debuted the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV, and last month, the car manufacturer started conducting test drives for the brand-new EV. Mahindra stated at the reveal that the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will go on sale in India in January.

As the 2023 Auto Expo gets off in a few days, it is possible that the Mahindra XUV 400 would be introduced in India at the major event. If you didn't already know, the XUV 400 is Mahindra's first fully electric SUV and the company's first EV to have the twin peaks emblem in matte copper finish. It has a striking road presence because to the logo.

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds thanks to the EV's best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm. The vehicle may go as fast as 160 km/h.

According to Mahindra, the electric SUV model XUV 400 has a range of up to 456 kilometres on a single charge. The car has three drive modes, Fun, Fast, and Fearless, which are the best in their class and combine steering feedback with throttle regeneration.

The front fascia of the Mahindra XUV 400 has been totally overhauled, and it now has new headlights with built-in DRLs and a closed-off front grille. At the front of the automobile is a copper twin peaks logo. The business claims that it is the largest e-SUV in the C-segment. Exclusive copper inlays and piano-black, diamond-cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment are included with the new EV. Electric tail lights with Satin Copper accents are also included on the SUV.

The 17.78cm touchscreen on the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV has the industry's first and only Android Auto and Apple CarPlay applications. The Blue Sense+ mobile app for the XUV400 offers smartwatch connection in addition to 60+ other features that set the bar for connectivity in its class. The inside of the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is all-black and athletic, with satin-copper accents and blue backlighting. Additionally, the eSUV has a sizable electric sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV has six airbags, the best-in-class dust and waterproof battery pack, disc brakes on each of the four wheels, a rearview camera, and other Mahindra features. The ADAS safety system seen in the Mahindra XUV 700 is absent from the vehicle.

According to rumours, the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be offered in three trim levels: Base, EP, and EL. The vehicle will compete directly in the Indian market with models like the Tata Nexon EV, which has long dominated the class. The automobile will be made gradually accessible.

