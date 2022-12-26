Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: Next-gen Kia Carnival, Sorento to be showcased in January

    Kia India will showcase the next-gen Carnival MPV and Sorento SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 in January as both models have already been imported in the country.

    The new Kia Carnival and Kia Sorento from the South Korean carmaker Kia are about to be unveiled in India. The two cars will be on display at the forthcoming Auto Expo 2023 as a part of the lineup from the automaker.

    According to reports, the  duo is presently working at Kia's facility in Andhra Pradesh after previously been transported into India. The fourth-generation Carnival made its international premiere two years ago. The introduction of the MPV in India has long been expected. But it's still unclear whether Sorento will be released in the Indian market or not.

    The next-generation Kia Carnival is a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) with a length of 5.1 metres that made its debut in August 2020. The new MPV comes in 3-row and 4-row seating options and has enough for up to 11 passengers. It comes equipped with a 2.2-liter diesel engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine can generate 440 Nm of torque and 197 horsepower of power.

    There is enough room inside the fourth-generation Carnival MPV, which also has mechanised folding doors. The vehicle boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with twin displays. Touch-sensitive controls on the dashboard operate the temperature control system.

    The automobile outperforms the present model in terms of outside appeal in addition to having a strong engine and roomy interiors. It features a sporty appearance akin to an SUV. The automobile ditches its van-like design in favour of a boxier, more proportional look.

    In contrast, the mid-sized SUV Kia Sorento is available. It has a wheelbase of more than 2.8 metres, a length of 4.8 metres, and a width of 1.9 metres. The Sorento is Kia's answer to the Hyundai Santa Fe in terms of platform and drivetrain. The Sorento, however, is being offered in a 7-seat configuration, in contrast to the Santa Fe's five seats. 

    It remains to be seen whether Kia Sorento will actually be launched in India. If it does, the car will compete with other mid-sizes SUVs like Fortuner and Gloster.

