Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross, price starts at Rs 18.30 lakhs

    Bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross have already started and can be made for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Interestingly, the company has Hycross’s top-end variant for around Rs 2 lakh more than the Innova Crysta. Toyota Innova HyCross price has been announced in India which starts at Rs 18.30 lakh and goes as high as Rs 28.97 lakh for the range-topping variant.

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross price starts at Rs 18 30 lakhs know specs features gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Toyota India has announced the price of the Innova HyCross in the country. n the Indian market, it is available for between Rs 18.30 and Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Toyota Innova HyCross began at the same time as the vehicle's unveiling in November 2022. The MPV is offered in five classes, namely G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX, and comes in 7-seater and 8-seater versions.

    The Toyota Innova HyCross, which is based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), is available in two versions: a petrol-only model and a self-charging hybrid electric model. The former is equipped with a direct-shift CVT transmission and a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and has a fuel economy of 16.13 kilometres per litre. The latter has 181 horsepower and a segment-best fuel economy of 23.24 km/l thanks to Toyota's 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System and a monocoque structure.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake are the eight colour options for the Innova HyCross. 

    The interior cabin comes in a combination of Black with two new colors Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut. On the inside, the Toyota Innova Hycross features a multi-layered dashboard which includes a large 10.1-inch floating touchscreen, rectangular AC vents and controls for heating and ventilation.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Next-gen Kia Carnival, Sorento to be showcased in January

    On the front, the new Innova Hycross, similar to the Innova Crysta, comes with a large windshield, while the rear gets a roof-mounted spoiler, LED tail-lights and blacked-out bumper.

    Toyota is offering warranty of 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers on the Hybrid battery along with 3 years free roadside assistance. The MPV also offers an optional extended warranty that may last up to 5 years/220,000 kilometres, in addition to the regular vehicle warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometres.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door leaked ahead of debut

    (Photo: @kunalk_007 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Auto Expo 2023 Fifth Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport likely to debut with ADAS technology gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport likely to debut with ADAS technology

    Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar launch soon gcw

    Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar, launch soon

    Auto Expo 2023 Next gen Kia Carnival Sorento to be showcased in January gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Next-gen Kia Carnival, Sorento to be showcased in January

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors may introduce Punch EV soon Here is what we know gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors may introduce Punch EV soon; Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Festivals Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW RBA

    Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW

    Videocon loan scam: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29 AJR

    Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore-vpn

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big for India in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics-ayh

    Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics

    SEXY bikini photos of 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, a glance at three hottest TV actresses in swimsuit vma

    SEXY bikini photos of 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, a glance at three hottest TV actresses in swimsuit

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon