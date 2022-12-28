Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross, price starts at Rs 18.30 lakhs

Bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross have already started and can be made for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Interestingly, the company has Hycross’s top-end variant for around Rs 2 lakh more than the Innova Crysta. Toyota Innova HyCross price has been announced in India which starts at Rs 18.30 lakh and goes as high as Rs 28.97 lakh for the range-topping variant.

Toyota India has announced the price of the Innova HyCross in the country. n the Indian market, it is available for between Rs 18.30 and Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Toyota Innova HyCross began at the same time as the vehicle's unveiling in November 2022. The MPV is offered in five classes, namely G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX, and comes in 7-seater and 8-seater versions.

The Toyota Innova HyCross, which is based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), is available in two versions: a petrol-only model and a self-charging hybrid electric model. The former is equipped with a direct-shift CVT transmission and a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and has a fuel economy of 16.13 kilometres per litre. The latter has 181 horsepower and a segment-best fuel economy of 23.24 km/l thanks to Toyota's 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System and a monocoque structure.

Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake are the eight colour options for the Innova HyCross.

The interior cabin comes in a combination of Black with two new colors Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut. On the inside, the Toyota Innova Hycross features a multi-layered dashboard which includes a large 10.1-inch floating touchscreen, rectangular AC vents and controls for heating and ventilation.

On the front, the new Innova Hycross, similar to the Innova Crysta, comes with a large windshield, while the rear gets a roof-mounted spoiler, LED tail-lights and blacked-out bumper.

Toyota is offering warranty of 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers on the Hybrid battery along with 3 years free roadside assistance. The MPV also offers an optional extended warranty that may last up to 5 years/220,000 kilometres, in addition to the regular vehicle warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometres.

(Photo: @kunalk_007 | Twitter)