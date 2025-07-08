Hardeep Singh Brar, former Senior VP at Kia India, will succeed Vikram Pawah as CEO of BMW Group India starting September 1, 2025. Brar brings over 30 years of automotive experience to the role, having worked with companies like Maruti, Volkswagen.

Hardeep Singh Brar has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India, beginning September 1, 2025, marking a significant change in leadership. Brar will take over as CEO of BMW Group's business in Australia and New Zealand once Vikram Pawah leaves.

Who is Hardeep Singh Brar? All you need to know

Brar has over thirty years of extensive expertise in the Indian automotive sector, having served in a number of top managerial roles. His most recent position was with Kia India as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Leading the core operations of sales, marketing, customer service, network growth, and corporate strategy for a number of companies, including Maruti-Suzuki, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, General Motors, Nissan Motor, and Great Wall Motor Company, was part of Brar's varied experience before this.

He graduated from Punjab's Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering. He completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

Speaking on the development, Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, “India is among the fastest growing markets for BMW Group and an important pillar of our long-term success strategy for the region. Hardeep Singh Brar holds vast expertise and an intricate understating of Indian automotive industry to lead this dynamic market and strengthen BMW Group’s operations. We would like to thank Vikram Pawah for his immense contribution towards strategic growth of BMW Group India and playing a decisive role in its recent development.”

With its headquarters located in Gurugram, BMW Group India is a fully owned subsidiary of the BMW Group. It has a training centre in Gurugram, a regional distribution hub in Pune, a production plant in Chennai, and a vast dealer network that spans key Indian cities. With more than 80 touchpoints nationwide, the corporation manages the BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands and produces ten automobile types domestically.