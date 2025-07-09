India and Brazil signed an agreement to combat terrorism and transnational organised crime during PM Modi's state visit. The countries also inked MoUs on digital transformation and renewable energy and agreed to expand future cooperation

Brasilia: India and Brazil have signed several agreements, including on combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the South American country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday (local time).

MoU signed to combat international terrorism and transnational crime

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in renewable energy and another MoU on cooperation for the sharing of successful large-scale digital solutions for digital transformation were also inked, said MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran, addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's State Visit to Brazil.

“After the delegation-level talks, there was a signing and exchange of MoUs and agreements. Three agreements were signed today and exchanged in front of the President and the Prime Minister. These were the agreements on cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime, an MoU on cooperation for the sharing of successful large-scale digital solutions for digital transformation, MoU on cooperation in renewable energy.”

When asked about detailed information regarding the agreement on combating international terrorism, Kumaran said, “The agreement essentially deals with the exchange of information, for the transfer of persons and criminals, etc. We have other legal frameworks such as the Extradition Treaty, mutual legal assistance treaties, etc. This is for real-time or near-real-time intelligence cooperation so that one can try and deal with counter-terrorism and transnational organised crime more effectively.”

More agreements set to follow

MEA Secretary (East) Kumaran said that India and Brazil will sign three more agreements, which include an MoU on agricultural research between the concerned bodies of both nations, and an MoU for cooperation in the intellectual property sector.

"Three more agreements are ready to be signed and will be signed later today. These include an MoU on agricultural research between the concerned bodies on two sides, an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information, and an MoU for cooperation in the field of intellectual property," he said.

The agreements were signed after PM Modi held a restricted meeting followed by delegation-level talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on Tuesday (local time).

Brazil condemns Pahalgam terror attack

MEA Secretary said that PM Modi, during the meeting, thanked President Lula for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others, and extending solidarity with the people of India.

Kumaran said, “On security and terrorism, the Prime Minister thanked President Lula for expressing firm condemnation and extending support and solidarity to the people of India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on the 22nd of April that killed 26 innocent citizens. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that India stands firm in its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. President Lula expressed his full support in the fight against the menace of terrorism.”

India and Brazil united against terrorism

After the meeting with President Lula, PM Modi emphasised that the two nations shared a common approach to fighting terrorism - "zero tolerance and zero double standards." PM Modi stated that he and President Lula "strongly oppose" terrorism and those who support it.

"Today, as the world goes through a period of tension and uncertainty, my friend has already elaborated on this in detail so I will not repeat it. India-Brazil partnership stands as an important pillar of stability and balance. We are in full agreement that all disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We share a common approach in the fight against terrorism -- zero tolerance and zero double standards. We firmly believe that there is no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism. We strongly oppose both terrorism and those who support it," PM Modi said, addressing a joint press statement with President Lula.

PM Modi was on a State Visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. During his visit, PM Modi held a meeting with President Lula and attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.