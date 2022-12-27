Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    The fifth generation Lexus RX SUV will be unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023 after its global premiere earlier this year in June. The company recently teased the upcoming SUV through a image on its various social media platforms.
     

    Auto Expo 2023 Fifth Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV, which had its world debut earlier this year in June, will be revealed in India during the Auto Expo 2023. Despite having a larger wheelbase and broader stance than its predecessor, the SUV built on the new TNGA-K platform is 90 kg lighter. The corporation recently used a picture on its numerous social media sites to promote the future SUV.

    With the design that has been a signature of all Lexus vehicles, the firm has opted for a basic approach. The spindle grille and the frontal LED headlight design are two of the modifications. The SUV seems more like a coupe because of its sloping roofline.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Next-gen Kia Carnival, Sorento to be showcased in January

    However, the inside is where the action is. The inside of the Lexus RX SUV in 2023 has greater features, is more comfortable, and has more room. It has a tonne of safety and convenience features, including a huge 14-inch touchscreen entertainment system that handles all the functions, as befits a premium SUV. Apple CarPlay is accessible wirelessly on the SUV, while Android Auto is only offered as a tethered alternative. The dashboard has a simple appearance. The seats include vegan leather upholstery, highlighting the brand's dedication to environmentally friendly practises.

    The SUV will probably be released in three configurations with three different engine choices. This features an 8-speed automated transmission paired with a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door leaked ahead of debut

    The engine is adjusted to have a max torque of 429 Nm and an output of 275 horsepower. There may potentially be a hybrid version of the Lexus RX available in India. The ultimate decision regarding the SUV's price is still a secret. The eagerly anticipated Lexus LX500d SUV was just released in India, and reservations began at Rs 25 lakh. After January 2023, the business anticipates delivering the first batch of LX500d SUVs.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors may introduce Punch EV soon; Here's what we know

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 7:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport likely to debut with ADAS technology gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport likely to debut with ADAS technology

    Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar launch soon gcw

    Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar, launch soon

    Auto Expo 2023 Next gen Kia Carnival Sorento to be showcased in January gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Next-gen Kia Carnival, Sorento to be showcased in January

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors may introduce Punch EV soon Here is what we know gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors may introduce Punch EV soon; Here's what we know

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door leaked ahead of India debut gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door leaked ahead of debut

    Recent Stories

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day/MCG/2nd Test: Fresh Spidercam debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day Test: Fresh 'Spidercam' debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it

    OnePlus 11 5G design camera other specs leaked ahead of launch Details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G design, camera, other specs leaked ahead of launch; Details here

    Tunisha Sharma's Death: 3 key revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan vma

    Tunisha Sharma's Death: 3 key revelations the late actress's friend Rayya Labib made about Sheezan Khan

    Unique shelter for stray dogs amid biting cold is winning hearts online - gps

    Unique shelter for stray dogs amid biting cold is winning hearts online

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon