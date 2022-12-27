Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

The fifth generation Lexus RX SUV will be unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023 after its global premiere earlier this year in June. The company recently teased the upcoming SUV through a image on its various social media platforms.

The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV, which had its world debut earlier this year in June, will be revealed in India during the Auto Expo 2023. Despite having a larger wheelbase and broader stance than its predecessor, the SUV built on the new TNGA-K platform is 90 kg lighter. The corporation recently used a picture on its numerous social media sites to promote the future SUV.

With the design that has been a signature of all Lexus vehicles, the firm has opted for a basic approach. The spindle grille and the frontal LED headlight design are two of the modifications. The SUV seems more like a coupe because of its sloping roofline.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Next-gen Kia Carnival, Sorento to be showcased in January

However, the inside is where the action is. The inside of the Lexus RX SUV in 2023 has greater features, is more comfortable, and has more room. It has a tonne of safety and convenience features, including a huge 14-inch touchscreen entertainment system that handles all the functions, as befits a premium SUV. Apple CarPlay is accessible wirelessly on the SUV, while Android Auto is only offered as a tethered alternative. The dashboard has a simple appearance. The seats include vegan leather upholstery, highlighting the brand's dedication to environmentally friendly practises.

The SUV will probably be released in three configurations with three different engine choices. This features an 8-speed automated transmission paired with a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door leaked ahead of debut

The engine is adjusted to have a max torque of 429 Nm and an output of 275 horsepower. There may potentially be a hybrid version of the Lexus RX available in India. The ultimate decision regarding the SUV's price is still a secret. The eagerly anticipated Lexus LX500d SUV was just released in India, and reservations began at Rs 25 lakh. After January 2023, the business anticipates delivering the first batch of LX500d SUVs.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors may introduce Punch EV soon; Here's what we know