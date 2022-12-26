Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door leaked ahead of debut

    The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV has leaked online ahead of its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, etc.

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door leaked ahead of India debut gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Recently, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was discovered in India in what appears to be production-ready condition. According to reports, the much awaited SUV was reportedly seen unmasked during its TV commercial shot in northern India.

    The 5-door variant of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, one of the most well-liked corporate vehicles worldwide, will debut in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. The 5-door version's first market is said to be India. Due to its usefulness and off-roading skills, SUV lovers in India are eagerly anticipating the vehicle.

    Also Read | Lightyear 0: Know features, price, other details of solar, electric car which charges while driving

    Because of its famous reputation, the Jimny immediately commands more respect than any other SUV. Due to its dependability and excellent value, this automobile has earned a devoted following over the years.

    Suzuki sells Jimnys with a 3-door configuration as standard in foreign countries. When the Japanese automaker displayed the Jimny 3-door at the last Auto Expo, the public responded with great enthusiasm.

    In comparison to the 3-door model, the Jimny 5-door is believed to have a larger wheelbase and two additional doors for accessing the back seats.

    Also Read | Best of 2022: Mahindra XUV700 to Skoda Kushaq; 5 safest cars on Indian roads

    India-bound Jimny 5-door models are anticipated to have tough design cues including clamshell bonnets, front grilles with vertical apertures, circular headlights with independent indicators, and rear combo lamps. Additionally, Suzuki is anticipated to include contemporary technologies like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    The company's 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque, would probably be made available for the 5-door Jimny. Currently, vehicles including the Ertiga, XL6, and Brezza employ this engine. It will have a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT as its two gearbox choices. AllGrip all-wheel drive from Suzuki can be available as standard.

    According to reports, Maruti Suzuki would offer Jimny for a reasonable starting price of roughly Rs 10 lakh. In the Indian market, the Jimny will face off against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. However, only the 3-door version of the Thar and Gurkha are now offered.

    Also Read | MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023? Here's what we know

    (Photo: @HawkOnCliff | Twitter)

