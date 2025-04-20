Maruti Suzuki will launch the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara in the second half of 2025. This upcoming 7-seater SUV is highly anticipated as a competitor to the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari. Most of its design elements and interior features will be similar to the 5-seater Grand Vitara. However, it will be longer and wider than the 5-seater model. The 7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara will come with 1.5-liter petrol mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options.