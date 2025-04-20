Top 7-seater SUVs launching in 2025 from Maruti, Toyota, MG and Mahindra
Maruti, Toyota, MG, and Mahindra are among the companies launching new 7-seater SUVs. These SUVs offer spacious interiors, modern technology, and excellent off-roading capabilities. Learn about the top four 7-seater SUVs coming out in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki will launch the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara in the second half of 2025. This upcoming 7-seater SUV is highly anticipated as a competitor to the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari. Most of its design elements and interior features will be similar to the 5-seater Grand Vitara. However, it will be longer and wider than the 5-seater model. The 7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara will come with 1.5-liter petrol mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options.
The MG Hector is the premium and sporty version of the updated MG Gloster SUV showcased at this year's Bharat Mobility Show. The SUV's design is inspired by the global Maxus D90. It includes a black grille with horizontal slats, black cladding on the front, black door handles, diamond-cut 19-inch alloy wheels, black wing mirrors, wraparound connected taillights, and dual exhaust pipes. Its layout and features are expected to be similar to the Gloster facelift. The MG Hector will use the same 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine, which produces 216bhp of power.
The Mahindra XUV700 Electric is expected to hit Indian roads in late 2025 or early 2026. Ahead of its official launch, images of its production-ready version were leaked online. This electric SUV will take many design elements and features from the XUV900. Reports also suggest features like Level 2 ADAS, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and VisionX HUD could be taken from the Mahindra XUV900.
Toyota's 7-seater, a rebadged version of the Maruti Grand Vitara, will also arrive in 2025. Its official launch date and details are yet to be announced. This upcoming SUV will be the 7-seater Toyota Hyryder. It will include increased length, a spacious interior, and the brand's unique design language. In terms of powertrain options, the SUV will come with a 1.5L K15C petrol mild hybrid and a 1.5L, 3-cylinder Atkinson cycle. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual (mild hybrid only), a 6-speed torque converter automatic (mild hybrid only), and an e-CVT (strong hybrid only).