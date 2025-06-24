Maruti Suzuki is set to launch Escudo SUV this Diwali, positioned between the Grand Vitara and Brezza. Built on Global C Platform, it's expected to offer spacious cabin, advanced features, and the same 1.5-liter petrol engine as Brezza and Vitara.

In the approaching holiday season, Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its SUV portfolio by launching a new challenger to the Hyundai Creta. Positioned between the Grand Vitara and the Brezza, the new SUV will have five seats. The new car, which will go under the name Escudo, is anticipated to launch around Diwali. The new SUV will serve as the Maruti Suzuki Arena brand's flagship vehicle.

Like the Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Escudo is anticipated to be built on the Global C Platform. The next Maruti SUV may have greater cabin room and be among the longest in its class, according to sources. Because it will be sold under the Arena name, the Escudo may have a high price tag and not be available with a powerful hybrid drivetrain. The new SUV will be powered by the same 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Brezza and Grand Vitara. There are two gearbox options for the engine: a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a 5-speed manual.

The Escudo will be available in CNG, just like all Maruti Suzuki automobiles, although it is unclear if an all-wheel-drive variant would be available as well.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Expected interiors and features

The biggest infotainment screen in the Maruti series will be installed in the new Escudo. The Grand Vitara now has a 9-inch screen, however the next model is anticipated to have a touchscreen that is larger than 10 inches. The standard features will include wireless phone charging, linked technology, automated climate control, front ventilated seats, an all-digital instrument panel, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will be Maruti Suzuki Arena's first car with a panoramic sunroof.

Six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assistance, a 360-degree camera, and all-disc brakes are just a few of the anticipated safety features that the Escudo will include. Following the impending e Vitara, the Escudo may be the second Maruti Suzuki car to come with the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems suite. Given how much emphasis is placed on safety, we won't be shocked if Maruti aims to receive a 5-star crash test rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

As per reports, the Escudo will be based on the brand's Global C platform, like the Grand Vitara. The platform consists of a longer wheelbase, giving more space to the cabin and the boot, along with several design tweaks on the profile.

The highly anticipated e-Vitara, which was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the new Escudo, which will compete with the Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and others, are the two SUVs that Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce this year. It is anticipated that the Escudo will debut during the festival season.