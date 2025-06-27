The Tata Nexon 2025 arrives with a fresh look, a 1497cc engine (113.31 hp, 260nm), a mileage of 25 kmpl, and impressive features. These include a 10.24-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and a 5-star safety rating.

New Tata Nexon 2025: Tata Motors is launching cars with one impressive feature after another in the Indian market. When it comes to this company, it's impossible not to mention the Nexon. The company's best-selling and reliable 5-seater SUV, the TATA Nexon, has now been unveiled with a new look. This car is already famous for its excellent features and safety. Now, even more, new and modern features have been added. Let's tell you about its specialties.

Tata Nexon Engine

Looking at the Tata Nexon's engine, its new diesel version comes with a powerful 1497cc engine. It is capable of generating 113.31 hp of power and 260nm of torque. This car's engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Because of this, this car provides a smooth ride and high speed on the highway. Talking about its top speed, it can easily go up to 180 km/h.

Tata Nexon Mileage

Tata Nexon is no less than anyone in terms of mileage. According to the company's claim, its diesel version is capable of delivering a mileage of 24.08 km/l. This specialty makes it the best choice in terms of fuel efficiency. Its three fuel type options - diesel, petrol, and CNG - attract customers.

Tata Nexon Technology and Entertainment

A 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system is installed in the interior of the Tata Nexon car. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, many other things are included.

Wireless Charging Port

Bluetooth Connectivity

USB Port

Radio

2 DIN Audio System

Tata Nexon Features

The new Tata Nexon car is equipped with the best modern features, due to which it has become even more in demand than before. Let's take a look at its features.

Power Steering

Automatic Climate Control

Ventilated Seats

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Keyless Entry

Engine Start/Stop Button

Tata Nexon Safety Features

This car from Tata has received 5-star safety rating points from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. This is the reason why this car comes in the list of the safest cars in India.

6 Airbags

ABS

EBD

Child Safety Lock

Anti-theft Alarm

Day/Night Mirror View

Tata Nexon Price and Variants

Talking about the price of this Tata Nexon, it starts from ₹15,59,990 ex-showroom. The on-road price of this car can be around ₹18 lakhs. However, the price may vary depending on the cities and states.