The Tata Nexon 2025 arrives with a fresh look, a 1497cc engine (113.31 hp, 260nm), a mileage of 25 kmpl, and impressive features. These include a 10.24-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and a 5-star safety rating.
New Tata Nexon 2025: Tata Motors is launching cars with one impressive feature after another in the Indian market. When it comes to this company, it's impossible not to mention the Nexon. The company's best-selling and reliable 5-seater SUV, the TATA Nexon, has now been unveiled with a new look. This car is already famous for its excellent features and safety. Now, even more, new and modern features have been added. Let's tell you about its specialties.
Tata Nexon Engine
Looking at the Tata Nexon's engine, its new diesel version comes with a powerful 1497cc engine. It is capable of generating 113.31 hp of power and 260nm of torque. This car's engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Because of this, this car provides a smooth ride and high speed on the highway. Talking about its top speed, it can easily go up to 180 km/h.
Tata Nexon Mileage
Tata Nexon is no less than anyone in terms of mileage. According to the company's claim, its diesel version is capable of delivering a mileage of 24.08 km/l. This specialty makes it the best choice in terms of fuel efficiency. Its three fuel type options - diesel, petrol, and CNG - attract customers.
Tata Nexon Technology and Entertainment
A 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system is installed in the interior of the Tata Nexon car. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, many other things are included.
- Wireless Charging Port
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- USB Port
- Radio
- 2 DIN Audio System
Tata Nexon Features
The new Tata Nexon car is equipped with the best modern features, due to which it has become even more in demand than before. Let's take a look at its features.
- Power Steering
- Automatic Climate Control
- Ventilated Seats
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat
- Keyless Entry
- Engine Start/Stop Button
Tata Nexon Safety Features
This car from Tata has received 5-star safety rating points from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. This is the reason why this car comes in the list of the safest cars in India.
- 6 Airbags
- ABS
- EBD
- Child Safety Lock
- Anti-theft Alarm
- Day/Night Mirror View
Tata Nexon Price and Variants
Talking about the price of this Tata Nexon, it starts from ₹15,59,990 ex-showroom. The on-road price of this car can be around ₹18 lakhs. However, the price may vary depending on the cities and states.