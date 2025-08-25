The Renault Kiger facelift boasts a refreshed design, advanced features like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, and a powerful turbo engine option. Safety is prioritized with 6 airbags and 360° camera.

2025 Renault Kiger Facelift: The Renault Kiger is back to make a splash in the Indian automobile market. The company has launched the facelift version of its popular subcompact SUV, the Kiger. First launched in 2021, the Kiger has received a significant update with a refreshed design, advanced features, and a turbo engine option. Let's take a look at its most important features.

How Powerful is the Renault Kiger Facelift's Engine?

Renault hasn't made any mechanical changes to the new Kiger Facelift. It still comes with a 1.0-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 72bhp. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission. The car also comes with a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine option that produces 100bhp and is available with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic.

What's the Interior of the Renault Kiger Facelift Like?

The Renault Kiger Facelift's interior has received minor updates. It now features a refreshed dashboard, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, and automatic climate control.

How Safe is the Renault Kiger Facelift?

Renault has paid close attention to safety in the Kiger Facelift. It comes standard with six airbags, a 360° camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, and hill hold assist.

What's the Design of the Renault Kiger Facelift Like?

The new car features an updated front fascia with a redesigned front grille and Renault's new 2D diamond logo, giving it a premium look. It also has new LED headlamps and taillamps, a new bumper design, and refreshed alloy wheels.

What's the Price of the Renault Kiger Facelift?

The ex-showroom price of the 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift ranges from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh. It's available in four trims: Authentic, Evolution, and Emotion. Bookings have started, and the company will begin deliveries soon.