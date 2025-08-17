Maruti Suzuki and Renault India are gearing up to launch new SUVs in India. The Maruti Escudo, a mid-size SUV with innovative features, and the updated Renault Kiger, a compact SUV, are set to arrive soon.

With the festive season approaching in India, car manufacturers are preparing to make the most of this period by announcing their new product lineups. Recently, Maruti Suzuki and Renault India confirmed the upcoming release of a new mid-size SUV and an updated Kiger, respectively. These are set to arrive on September 3, 2025, and August 24, 2025.

Both models are aimed at different SUV segments and hold significant importance in their respective categories. The upcoming Maruti SUV, known as the Maruti Escudo, will introduce several innovative features. Meanwhile, the updated Renault Kiger will continue to be one of the most affordable compact SUVs available in the country. Let's take a closer look at the key details of these upcoming SUVs.

Maruti Escudo

Maruti Suzuki has not officially revealed the name or details of the model, which is expected to hit showrooms on September 3, 2025. However, this new Maruti SUV is currently known as the Maruti Escudo. Among its key features, this mid-size SUV will be the first Maruti Suzuki in India to incorporate Dolby Atmos audio technology and a Level-2 ADAS suite. It will also be the first model in its segment to offer a four-wheel drive system. The Maruti Suzuki Escudo will be based on the Grand Vitara, sharing powertrains, platform, features, and design elements. This means it will come with three engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter strong hybrid, and CNG. Minor cosmetic changes are expected. Previous reports suggest that the Escudo will be slightly longer than the Grand Vitara and offer more boot space.

Renault Kiger Facelift

The Renault Kiger subcompact SUV is set to receive a mid-life update in the coming days. Official teasers reveal that the updated model will feature C-shaped taillights, a sporty rear bumper, and a shark fin antenna. Spy images suggest that the 2025 Renault Kiger will come with a heavily revised front fascia, including Renault's new logo and a redesigned grille with a more prominent upright nose. Subtle upgrades are also expected inside the cabin. The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is likely to retain the existing 1.0L naturally aspirated and 1.0L turbo petrol engines, producing 72PS and 100PS, respectively. Manual and automatic gearboxes will be offered. A CNG kit will also be offered as a retrofit.