    2023 Mercedes Benz GLC launched in India, price starts at Rs 73.5 Lakh; Check its features, engine & more

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the second-generation GLC – Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the 300 4Matic petrol, and Rs 74.5 lakh for the 220d 4Matic diesel. Both variants get a 48V mild-hybrid system. Mercedes says it has received more than 1,500 bookings for the GLC since bookings were opened on July 17. 

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Mercedes Benz has finally launched the 2023 GLC SUV today in the country. The GLC 300 4Matic (petrol) and GLC 220d 4Matic (diesel) are the two variations of the luxury SUV that are available. The former is priced at Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While the latter costs Rs 74.5 lakhs (ex-showroom).

    EXTERIOR
    In comparison to its predecessor, the 2023 GLC exhibits new dimensions and a very athletic appearance. The vehicle has a 15 m larger wheelbase and a 60 mm greater expanded length. A redesigned grille, freshly integrated LED headlights, a simulated chrome underguard, elegant roof rails, and eye-catching 19-inch black-painted alloy wheels with a high shine finish are a few notable aesthetic characteristics. This increase in size has added 70 more litres of boot capacity, improving functionality.

    Also Read | Ducati launches Diavel V4 in India; appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

    INTERIOR
    The new GLC SUV has a wide range of innovations, including a stunning 12.3-inch floating digital instrument panel and a sizable 11.9-inch centre display. The 2023 GLC represents a significant development as it is the first Mercedes SUV to have the most recent version of the MBUX infotainment system.

    Also Read | Hyundai introduces Adventure Edition of Alcazar and Creta, prices start at Rs 15.17 lakh

    ENGINE
    Engine choices for the 2023 GLC include a 2.0-liter inline-4 turbocharged gasoline engine and a 2.0-liter inline-4 turbocharged diesel engine. The former produces 400 Nm of torque and 258 horsepower of power. While the latter produces 440 Nm of torque and 197 horsepower of power. The second-generation 48V Integrated Starter Generator, which adds 22 horsepower and up to 200 Nm of torque to the brand-new GLC, is another improvement.

    SAFETY FEATURES
    The Mercedes Benz GLC SUV from 2023 focuses a big emphasis on safety and boasts a tonne of security measures. Seven airbags, Pre-safe technology, blind spot assistance, active lane keeping assistance, attention assistance, active braking assistance, and active parking assistance are included in this list.

    Over 1500 reservations have been made since bookings opened in reaction to the new Mercedes GLC's unveiling, which has received a fantastic response. The 'MAR20X Showroom,' a brand-new premium boutique dealership located in Gurgaon's business district, hosted the debut ceremony.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar.e concept teased, global premiere on August 15

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
