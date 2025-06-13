Image Credit : Google

India's leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback model Wagon R sold 13,949 units last May. To boost sales, great discounts are offered this month. Buyers can get benefits up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, upgrade bonuses, scrap bonuses, and corporate discounts. Wagon R ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.35 lakh.