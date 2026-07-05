Right after death, Yama's messengers take the soul to Yama Loka. There, Chitragupta checks the soul's account of good and bad deeds. This whole process finishes within the first 24 hours. After checking the accounts, the messengers bring the soul right back to its own house.

Days 1 to 10: The soul returns in a tiny form. It wanders around the house it lived in and near the place where its body was cremated or buried. During these 10 days, the 'pinda daan' and other rituals done by the family become its food and give it the energy for the next part of its journey

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