Garuda Purana: What Happens After We Die? The Soul's 13-Day Wait Explained!
The Garuda Purana says a person's soul doesn't just leave the world right after death. For the first 13 days, it actually stays around its family home before it begins its final journey to Yama Loka.
The Garuda Purana
First 24 hours: The first journey to Yama Loka
Right after death, Yama's messengers take the soul to Yama Loka. There, Chitragupta checks the soul's account of good and bad deeds. This whole process finishes within the first 24 hours. After checking the accounts, the messengers bring the soul right back to its own house.
Days 1 to 10: The soul returns in a tiny form. It wanders around the house it lived in and near the place where its body was cremated or buried. During these 10 days, the 'pinda daan' and other rituals done by the family become its food and give it the energy for the next part of its journey
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Leaving the house permanently
Special rituals on days 11 and 12: On these days, the family performs special rituals and gives charity. This helps the soul satisfy its hunger. The family's prayers and the lamp lit in the evening guide the soul. They help it let go of its worldly attachments and get ready for the journey to Yama Loka.
Leaving home for good on the 13th day: According to the Garuda Purana, the soul permanently leaves its home and this world only on the 13th day after death. Once the 13th-day rituals are over, Yama's messengers escort the soul towards Yama Loka. This final journey can take anywhere from 47 days to a whole year, depending on the soul's karma.
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Do not call the deceased
Rules for the 13 days:The family observes a mourning period and performs rituals for 13 days precisely because the soul is still at home. The house where the death occurred must be kept clean for all 13 days. Family members should wake up early and bathe. They should also avoid crying too much at night.
Don't call out to the deceased: You must avoid crying and repeatedly calling out the name of the person who has passed away. Doing this can cause the soul a lot of pain and confusion, disturbing its journey ahead.
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