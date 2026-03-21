Daily Horoscope for March 21: A lucky day for business deals, new projects, architecture, dance, and important discussions. Travel plans may face delays, but overall the stars favour productivity and success.

March 21 brings a mix of opportunities and challenges according to today’s horoscope. While travel plans might face a few hiccups, the stars favour new projects, important business deals, architecture, and even dance-related activities. It’s a day to focus on productivity and make the most of your luck.

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Aries:

You'll have to adjust to some tough situations. Today, you might have to do something just for your own benefit. You could feel very lazy all day. Your savings might take a hit because of extra expenses. You might get some good news about your children's work. A trip with the whole family could be on the cards. You'll earn a good name for your work. Don't try to do things that are beyond your capacity. Students will need to be patient to see good results. Be careful when it comes to money matters.

Taurus:

Someone living abroad might come to your house. You could earn some extra money in the afternoon. You'll be able to win people over with your good behaviour. It's a day for your wishes to come true. It's better not to share your opinions at your workplace today. You might face some hurtful behaviour from your spouse. It's best to avoid arguments with your partner. Don't ignore any small health issues.

Gemini:

Your worries about your children will finally disappear. There might be discussions at home about an auspicious function. The entire day will be very busy. You might face some trouble on the road. Eye-related problems could get worse. Be very careful while walking. You might suffer from stomach problems. Your mind might lean towards religious discussions. Your enemies will not be able to harm you. You might have some extra expenses.

Cancer:

You might be given the responsibility of looking after something valuable. You may have to go out for work in the morning. A dishonest person could give you a bad name. Your enemies might try to humiliate you. You will find joy in doing social service. Negative thoughts might cause you mental stress. Pain from an old wound could increase. You might make some money from a lottery. Your worries about your children will increase. You could get into a fight if you discuss personal matters with someone.

Leo:

Your earning prospects look good and your financial situation will improve. Luck will be on your side at work. It's better not to tell anyone about your problems. You might suffer from sugar-related health issues. You may need to take help from someone younger than you. You might have guests over. Even if there's a financial crunch at home, it will get sorted. You could get caught in some unnecessary trouble. Your worries about your children might increase.

Virgo:

You should consult your wife before making any important decisions. Dancers can expect some progress in their field. Pain in your lower back might increase. Any conflicts in your love life may get resolved. Not giving enough time to your family due to work pressure could lead to arguments. An old hope of yours might be shattered. You might find a lost item. A very close friend could help you out in a big way. Trust might return to your love life. Your sweet nature will charm everyone.

Libra:

You will feel happy after doing something for the poor. You might get some good news related to your business. Your blood pressure could become a cause for concern. Don't lend money to anyone. Stay away from arguments and debates. You need to pay close attention to what your elders say. Household expenses might go up. There could be a disagreement because you didn't fulfil a responsibility towards your mother. It will be tough if you give up on your music practice. The time is not favourable for higher education. Too much anger could lead to fights at home.

Scorpio:

You might end up spending a lot of money if you're not careful. You will spend time on the medical treatment of elders in the family. A family trip might be on the cards. Be careful to avoid any injuries or bleeding. Be very mindful of what you say to everyone. You might get some help in your business from someone. A senior person might insult you for no reason. Be a little careful with electrical appliances. You could suddenly get stuck in a legal mess. It's best not to be overly generous with anyone.

Sagittarius:

Your married life will be happy. A good plan might fail in the afternoon. You may recover from a long-term illness. A family trip is possible. Despite working tirelessly all day, your financial situation won't improve much. Being lazy at work could lead to big losses. There might be some trouble in your love life. The time is not good for lower education. You will have issues with back pain. You might face a loss because you were hoping for extra gains. You may get help from your children.

Capricorn:

You need to think carefully before buying a vehicle or a piece of land. Your body might suffer due to a vitamin deficiency. Stay away from any trouble with the police. Your work might suffer because of physical pain. You might get a chance to meet your relatives. You could see progress at your workplace using your own intelligence. Too much anger can disrupt your work. This is not a good time for students. Your wife's reckless spending could cause trouble at home.

Aquarius:

You might get into trouble while trying to help others. The day is good for drivers. There's a possibility of lawsuits. You'll feel disappointed for not getting what you rightfully deserve. You will receive a lot of love from a dear one. Your expenses might increase for a grand meal. Your family will praise you for some work you've done. Stomach pain could get worse. You may not make a profit from buying or selling. Uncontrolled expectations could lead to financial loss.

Pisces:

You might get insulted for giving someone good advice. Today, you must do all your work very carefully, as a small mistake could lead to a big loss. You might have a pointless argument with your parents. You may have to help your in-laws. There's a good chance of your child getting a job. Your expenses might increase. You may get a share of your parents' property. Business will continue as usual. You will find joy in spiritual discussions. You might face unnecessary hassles while travelling.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.