Daily Horoscope, May 19: A favourable day for new beginnings, important business deals, office discussions, architecture and creative pursuits. Discover what the stars predict for your zodiac sign today.

May 19 brings positive energy for new beginnings, important discussions and creative pursuits. Whether it’s work, business or personal matters, the stars suggest a productive and favourable day ahead for many zodiac signs.

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Aries

It's a good day for those in the retail and wholesale business. But, you need to be extra careful while travelling on the road. Your financial troubles might finally come to an end. At work, you could be given more responsibilities. Don't leave your household chores pending. You might also meet an influential person today. However, your love life could face some issues.

Taurus

Students, you'll need to be a bit patient to get good results. Rushing into things could create more problems. Overall, it's going to be a pretty good day for you. You might face some issues at the workplace, but your business could see good profits. It's a lucky day for artists. If you get into any trouble, a friend will be there to help you out.

Gemini

There's a chance of travelling abroad for work. You might find yourself worrying about your children's education. For business owners, your income is likely to increase today. Be careful not to get into arguments with friends. You could get a promotion at work. Travel carefully, as there's a risk of getting hurt. Your creative ideas will help you earn more.

Cancer

Students, you might receive some great news today. However, you could face some financial difficulties. Things might start moving forward in your pending tasks after noon. For those in politics, the day will be just about average. You might see some gains from property or land deals. Your health issues could affect your work. Expect a guest at home.

Leo

Spending without a plan could lead to trouble at home. It's a favourable day for artists. You might spend money on a vehicle or property. You'll have a good time with your friends. At your workplace, your quick thinking could lead to progress. Health issues might get worse. You can expect good results from a partnership business. For students, this isn't the best time.

Virgo

You might have to deal with some liver-related health issues. A chance to travel by water might come up. At work, you'll be so busy that you might neglect your family's needs, which could cause problems. Be careful, as your most trusted colleague could betray you. However, your financial situation is sure to improve. You might be worried about your child's education.

Libra

If you have any important discussions planned, get them done today. You might feel physically weak. Students will get a great opportunity to showcase their talent. You can be hopeful about winning any competition you participate in. Success is on the cards. You'll also get a chance to pay off your debts. Help will come from an unexpected person. You might have to make a personal sacrifice to keep someone else happy. An expert's advice could help you with a legal matter. Your relationship with your spouse will be good.

Scorpio

Your reputation in politics could get a boost. However, you might face some family problems. It's a good day for those involved in politics. Your parent's health might be a cause for concern. You could get help from an influential person. There's a strong possibility of landing a new job today. If you're involved in a collaborative project, you can expect to gain some recognition. Try to stay away from external conflicts.

Sagittarius

Your back pain could get worse. A trip might be enjoyable but also heavy on your pocket. Your married life will be happy. Something your child does will bring you a lot of joy. Despite your hard work, your financial situation might not improve much. Think carefully before you invest your money in any business or scheme. Avoid making any quick decisions today.

Capricorn

It's a good day for your business and trade. If you're pursuing higher education, a special opportunity might come your way. However, work pressure could leave you feeling physically weak. Your expenses might go up. Overall, it's a good day for you. A long-cherished wish could finally come true. Steer clear of external conflicts, or you might land in legal trouble.

Aquarius

Today is a great day for buying or selling land or property. You might make some good contacts for your business. However, a fight with a neighbour could lead to legal issues. There's a chance of earning some extra income. Your love life could get complicated. You might receive some good news related to your work. You could also suffer from stomach problems. Be wary of an old enemy who might try to harm you.

Pisces

You might get into an argument with your parents over something. Make sure you finish any work that you've been putting off. A special opportunity might come up for those in the music industry. Your worries about your children will finally be over. It's not a great day for your love life, as problems could arise. At work, you might have to tell a small lie to fix a mistake. There's a good chance of making a significant profit in your business.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.