This conjunction is highly favourable for Scorpio. Your lucky period is starting now! You can expect to reach new heights in your career, with a high chance of getting a promotion. Your financial situation will improve, and you might even get back money you had lost.

For Sagittarius, this is a great time to solve any financial issues. Your dream of pursuing higher education could come true, and new job offers may come your way. Your married life will also be very peaceful.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.