Right after the Ugadi festival, the Ketu-Moon conjunction is set to happen on March 30. This special planetary alignment is expected to bring a wave of good luck and financial prosperity for a few zodiac signs.
Ketu-Moon Conjunction
1. Gemini
2. Pisces
3. Scorpio & 4. Sagittarius
This conjunction is highly favourable for Scorpio. Your lucky period is starting now! You can expect to reach new heights in your career, with a high chance of getting a promotion. Your financial situation will improve, and you might even get back money you had lost.
For Sagittarius, this is a great time to solve any financial issues. Your dream of pursuing higher education could come true, and new job offers may come your way. Your married life will also be very peaceful.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
