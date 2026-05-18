Daily Horoscope, May 18: Expenses might shoot up for some zodiac signs today. A favourable day for new beginnings, important discussions, business deals, creative pursuits, architecture and dance.

Daily Horoscope, May 18: Today brings positive energy for fresh beginnings, important business deals and meaningful discussions. However, rising expenses may concern some zodiac signs. Creative pursuits, architecture-related work and dance activities are also favoured today.

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Aries

It's a good day for those in retail and wholesale. But please be extra careful while travelling. Your financial troubles might finally end. You could see more responsibilities coming your way at work. Don't put off your household chores. You might also meet someone influential today. Your love life, however, could face some issues.

Taurus

Students, you'll need a bit of patience to see good results. Rushing into things could create more problems. Overall, your day will be pretty good. You might face some issues at the office, but business income looks promising. It's a lucky day for artists. If you get into any trouble, a friend will be there to help you out.

Gemini

There's a chance of travelling abroad for work. You might find yourself worrying more about your children's education. For business owners, income is likely to go up. Be careful, you could get into a tiff with your friends. Career advancement is on the cards. Travel safely, as there's a risk of getting hurt. Your creative ideas will help you earn more.

Cancer

Some great news might be coming for students today. However, you could face some financial difficulties. Any work you've been waiting on is likely to move forward in the afternoon. For those in politics, the day will be average. You might see some gains from property or land deals. Health issues could affect your work. Expect a guest at home.

Leo

Spending without thinking could lead to arguments at home. It's a good day for artists. You might end up spending money on a vehicle or property. You'll have a good time with your friends. Your smart thinking could lead to progress at your workplace. Health issues might get worse. You can expect good results from a partnership business. For students, this isn't the best time.

Virgo

You might face some liver-related health issues. There's a chance you might travel by water. You'll be so busy with work that you might neglect your family's needs, which could cause some tension. Be careful, someone you trust the most at work could let you down. On the bright side, your financial situation is sure to improve. You might also be worried about your child's studies.

Libra

If you have any important discussions to finish, do it today. You might feel a bit weak physically. Students will get a chance to show what they're capable of. You can be hopeful about winning any competition you take part in. Success is on the cards. You'll also get an opportunity to pay off a loan. Help will come from an unexpected person. You might have to make a personal sacrifice for someone else's happiness. Taking advice from an expert could help you with legal matters. Your relationship with your spouse will be great.

Scorpio

Your reputation in politics could get a boost. However, you might face some family problems. It's a good day for those in politics. You might be worried about a parent's health. An influential person might help you out. There's a strong chance of landing a new job. If you're working on a collaborative project, you can expect to get some credit. Try to stay away from arguments and fights.

Sagittarius

Your back pain could get worse. A trip might be enjoyable, but it will also be heavy on your pocket. Your married life will be happy. Something your child does will make you proud. Even with hard work, your financial situation might not improve much. Think carefully before you invest money anywhere, be it in business or something else. Avoid making any quick decisions today.

Capricorn

It's a good day for business and trade. If you're pursuing higher education, a special opportunity might come your way. However, the pressure of work could leave you feeling weak. Your expenses might also go up. Overall, it's a good day for you. A wish you've had for a long time might just come true. Stay out of trouble, or you could land in a legal mess.

Aquarius

Today is a good day to buy or sell property. You might make some good contacts for your business. However, a fight with a neighbour could lead to legal issues. There's a chance of earning some extra money. Your love life could get complicated. You might receive some good news related to your job. You could also face some stomach issues. An old enemy might try to cause you harm.

Pisces

You might get into an argument with your parents. Make sure to finish any work that's been pending for a while. A special opportunity could come up for those in the music field. Your worries about your children will finally be over. It's not a great day for your love life, as problems could crop up. You might have to tell a small lie at work to fix a mistake. There's a strong chance of making a good profit in your business.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.