Daily Horoscope, May 11: New beginnings, important talks and creative success are favoured today. Some zodiac signs may face property expenses, while career and love prospects improve.

Today’s horoscope for May 11 brings fresh opportunities, important conversations and positive energy for all zodiac signs. From career growth to property expenses, discover what the stars have planned for your love life, finances and personal success today.

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Aries

Aries, you might face some money troubles today. But don't worry, things should get better after noon. If you're in politics, it's a decent day for you. You could see some gains from property deals. Students, get ready for some good news! Just be careful, a health issue might slow down your work. Also, expect a guest at home.

Taurus

Taurus, if you're in business, your income is likely to go up. But be careful, you might get into a tiff with your friends. Good news on the career front, you could see some progress. Please be extra cautious while travelling on the roads. Your creative ideas will help you earn more. You might be a bit worried about your children's education. A work trip abroad could be on the cards.

Gemini

Gemini, someone you trust at work might let you down today. But on the bright side, your financial situation is definitely going to improve. Watch out for any liver-related health issues. You'll be so busy at work that you might ignore your family's needs, which could lead to some problems. Your child's studies might be a source of worry. You might also get a chance to travel over water.

Cancer

Cancer, you'll find help from someone unexpected today. You might have to make a personal sacrifice to keep someone else happy. If you're facing a legal issue, an expert's advice will see you through. You have a good chance of winning any competition you take part in. Success is on the cards. You'll also get an opportunity to clear a loan. Your relationship with your spouse will be smooth. If you have any important discussions to finish, do it today. You might feel a bit weak physically. Students, this is your chance to shine.

Leo

Leo, you might get into an argument with your parents, so try to stay calm. It's a good day to finish all those tasks you've been putting off. If you're a musician or an artist, a special opportunity might come your way. Your worries about your children will finally be over. It's not the best day for your love life; expect some bumps. Business-wise, you can expect good profits. At work, you might have to tell a small lie to fix a mistake.

Virgo

Virgo, you're going to have a pretty good day. It's an especially lucky day for artists. If you're in a jam, a friend will come to your rescue. You might face some minor issues at the office. Your business will bring in good money. Students, you'll need to be a little patient to see good results. Don't rush into things, it could make matters worse.

Libra

Libra, you could make some excellent contacts for your business. Be careful about getting into a fight with a neighbour, it could lead to legal issues. There's a good chance of earning some extra money today. Your love life might get a bit complicated. You can expect some good news related to your job. It's a great day to buy or sell property. You might have some stomach issues, so eat carefully. An old enemy could try to cause you trouble.

Scorpio

Scorpio, try to finish up all your pending household work today. Your love life might see some trouble. It's a good day for those in retail and wholesale business. You might get to meet someone important and influential. Your money problems are likely to get sorted. Expect more responsibilities at your workplace. Please be extra careful when you're out on the roads.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, if you're in politics, your reputation is set to grow. However, you might face some problems at home. It's a good day for politicians overall. You might be worried about a parent's health. Help will come from an influential person. There's a strong chance you could land a new job today. Try your best to stay away from any external fights or arguments. If you're part of a team project, you'll earn a lot of praise.

Capricorn

Capricorn, stay out of other people's fights, or you could end up in legal trouble. Your expenses might go up today. Overall, it's a good day for you. Business and trade will do well. If you're pursuing higher studies, a great opportunity might come your way. You might feel a bit drained because of work pressure. A wish you've had for a long time could finally come true.

Aquarius

Aquarius, your quick thinking could get you a promotion at work. However, your health issues might get worse. If you're in a partnership business, you can expect good results. It's a favourable day for artists. You might end up spending money on a vehicle or property. You'll have a good time with your friends. For students, this isn't the best time. Unexpected expenses could lead to some tension in the family.

Pisces

Pisces, any travel you do will be enjoyable, but it will also be heavy on your pocket. Your married life will be happy and peaceful. You'll feel proud and happy because of something your child achieves. Even though you're working hard, your financial situation might not improve much. Think twice before you invest your money anywhere. Your back pain could get worse. Avoid making any quick decisions today.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.