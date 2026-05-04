Daily Horoscope for May 4 brings positive energy for new beginnings, business deals, and creative pursuits. It’s a favourable day for discussions, planning, and exploring what the stars have in store.

The stars align to bring a wave of positivity and fresh opportunities this May 4. It’s an ideal time to begin new ventures, finalize important business deals, or take part in meaningful discussions. Creative fields like architecture and dance are especially favored today, making it a great moment to express your ideas and talents. Discover what the universe has planned for your zodiac sign and make the most of this promising day.

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Aries

An old enemy might try to cause you harm. Your love life could face some complications. You might receive some good news at work. Good contacts could come your way in business. There's a chance of earning some extra money today. You might suffer from stomach problems. It's a good day for buying or selling property. A dispute with a neighbour could lead to legal issues.

Taurus

Taurus, you're going to have a good day. A long-held wish might finally come true. It's also a good day for your business. However, work pressure might leave you feeling physically weak. Your expenses could increase. Try to avoid getting into fights outside, or you might land in legal trouble. If you're pursuing higher education, a special opportunity might come your way.

Gemini

People in the music field might get a special opportunity. At your workplace, you might have to resort to a small lie to cover up a mistake. Your worries about your children will finally be over. You might get into an argument with your parents. Make sure to finish any pending work today. It's not a great day for your love life, as problems might arise. However, you can expect good profits in your business.

Cancer

Your back pain problem could get worse. Something your child does will make you very happy. Despite working hard, your financial situation might not improve much. Don't make any quick decisions today. Think carefully before you invest money in business or elsewhere. A trip might be enjoyable but could also be expensive. Your married life will be happy.

Leo

There's a strong possibility of you getting a job today. It's a good day for those in politics. A parent's health might be a cause for concern. If you're involved in any joint venture, you can expect to earn a good name. Try to stay away from outside conflicts. Your reputation in politics could grow. You might face some family problems. You may receive help from an influential person.

Virgo

You might get legal protection by following an expert's advice. You could suffer from physical weakness. There's a good chance of success today. You will get an opportunity to repay a loan. You will also receive help from someone else. Students will get a chance to prove their abilities. You might have to make a sacrifice to make someone else happy. Your relationship with your spouse will be quite good. If you have any important discussions planned, get them done. You can expect to win in any competitive activity.

Libra

At your workplace, the heavy workload might cause you to neglect your family's needs, which could lead to problems. However, your financial situation is sure to improve. You might worry about your child's education. You could suffer from liver-related issues. An opportunity for travel by water might come up. Be careful, as your most trusted person at work could betray you.

Scorpio

If you are involved in a joint project, you can expect to gain a good reputation. Try to avoid getting into conflicts outside your home. Your standing in politics might improve. You could face some family issues. You might receive help from an influential person. There's a strong chance of landing a job. For those in politics, today is a good day. A parent's health might cause some worry.

Sagittarius

You might be worried about your children's studies. Be careful while travelling on the road as there's a risk of getting injured. Your innovative ideas will help increase your income. Business owners can also expect their income to rise. You might get into a fight with your friends. You could see some progress in your career. There's a possibility of travelling abroad for work.

Capricorn

You might see some gains related to your house or land. For those in politics, the day will be just about average. You might have a guest over at your house. There's a risk of facing financial problems. Any work you've been waiting on is likely to move forward in the afternoon. There might be some good news for students. Your work could suffer because of health problems.

Aquarius

Spending money without a plan could cause trouble in the family. It's a favourable day for artists. You can expect good results in your partnership business. For students, this isn't a very good time. You might spend money on a vehicle or property. You will have a good time with your friends. Your quick thinking could lead to a promotion at work. Your health problems might get worse.

Pisces

Students will need to be a little patient to get good results. Rushing into things could make your problems worse. If you're in trouble, a friend will come to your aid. Overall, your day will be quite good. You might face some issues at your workplace. Your business could generate a good income. It's an auspicious day for artists.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.