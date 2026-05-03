May 3, 2026: Today is an auspicious day for new beginnings, business deals, and meaningful discussions. Favourable energy supports creative work, planning, and activities such as architecture or dance. Make the most of the positive vibes.

May 3, 2026 brings promising energy for fresh starts and important decisions. It’s an ideal time for business deals, meaningful discussions, and creative pursuits. With favourable planetary influences, the day supports growth, planning, and new opportunities—making it perfect to take confident steps forward.

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Aries

You have a good chance of success today. You'll get an opportunity to pay off your debts. You will also receive help from someone else. You might have to make a sacrifice to make someone happy. Your relationship with your spouse will be quite good. If you have any special discussions planned, finish them today. You might get legal protection by following an expert's advice. You could suffer from physical weakness. Students will get a chance to do something great. You can expect to win in any competitive work.

Taurus

You might get help from an influential person today. There's a strong possibility of getting a job. If you're involved in any joint venture, you can expect to earn a good name. Try to avoid outside troubles. Your reputation in politics may increase. Family problems might crop up. For those in politics, today is a good day. A parent's health might cause concern.

Gemini

You'll feel happy because of something your child does. Even with hard work, the chances of your financial situation improving are low. Don't make any quick decisions today. Think carefully before investing money in business or elsewhere. Your back pain problem might get worse. Travel might be pleasant but your expenses could increase. Your married life will be happy.

Cancer

There's a chance you might face financial problems. After noon, there's a possibility of progress in your expected work. You might see some gains related to your house or land. The day is moderately good for those in politics. A guest might visit your home. There could be some special good news for students. Your work might suffer due to health issues.

Leo

For people of this sign, there's a possibility of increased responsibility at the workplace. You might get to spend time with an influential person. Some problems may arise in your love life. Don't leave household chores pending; get them done. The day is favourable for retail and wholesale traders. Be extra careful while walking on the road. Your financial problems might be resolved.

Virgo

For people of this sign, financial improvement is certain today. Your worries about your child's education may increase. You might suffer from liver problems. An opportunity for travel by water may come up. The person you trust most at work might betray you. Due to excessive work pressure, your family's needs will be neglected, which could lead to problems.

Libra

You might get good contacts in your business. There's a chance of extra income today. You may suffer from stomach problems. An old enemy might try to harm you. People of this sign may face some complications in their love life. You might receive some good news at work. Today is a good day to buy or sell land or property. You could get into legal trouble over a dispute with a neighbour.

Scorpio

You might feel physically weak due to work pressure. Your expenses may increase today. Try to avoid outside conflicts, or you could get into legal trouble. For people of this sign, the day will be good. A long-held wish might be fulfilled today. It's also a good day for business and trade. Those involved in higher education might get a special opportunity.

Sagittarius

Your worries about your children's studies may increase. Travel carefully on the roads as there's a risk of injury. Your innovative thinking will lead to an increase in your income. The income of business owners is likely to increase today. You might get into a fight with friends. People of this sign may see progress at work. There's a chance of travelling abroad for work.

Capricorn

You might get into an argument with your parents over something. Finish any work that has been pending for a long time. People associated with music may get a special opportunity. You might have to lie at work to correct some of your mistakes. Your worries about your children will end today. The day is not very good for love; problems may arise. You might get a chance for special profits in business.

Aquarius

There's a possibility of unrest in the family due to reckless spending. Today is a favourable day for artists. You can expect good results in a partnership business. The time is not very good for students. You may have to spend money on vehicles and property. You will have a good time with friends. You might see progress at work due to your quick thinking. Your health problems may increase.

Pisces

Students will have to be a little patient to get good results. Acting in a hurry can increase problems. If you're in trouble today, you'll get help from a friend. Your day will be quite good. Some problems may arise at the workplace today. You can expect a good income from your business. Today is an auspicious day for artists.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.