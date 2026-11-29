President Zelenskyy reported over 3,500 Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine this past week, targeting energy infrastructure and residential areas. The assaults killed civilians and prompted urgent pleas for enhanced air defense assistance.

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 29 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs, and eight missiles against Ukraine over the past week, targeting energy facilities and residential neighbourhoods as winter weather approaches. In a post on X, Zelenskyy noted that Russian forces struck substations across five regions, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa, while overnight attacks on civilian buildings killed two women in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia.

"This past week, Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs, and 8 missiles against Ukraine. The Russians are trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to attack energy infrastructure and other critical facilities. They struck substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions," Zelenskyy wrote.

Detailing the overnight strikes on residential areas, the Ukrainian president reported that a drone hit an apartment building in Odesa while guided aerial bombs struck near homes in Zaporizhzhia. "Unfortunately, many strikes have also hit residential buildings. Overnight, a Russian drone struck a multi-story apartment building in Odesa. Tragically, a woman was killed. In Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue operations continued overnight at the site where Russian guided aerial bombs were dropped amid residential buildings. There were no military facilities anywhere nearby. Five people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. First responders from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service managed to rescue her from under the rubble. But tragically, Russia killed her mother in this strike. My condolences to everyone who has lost family members and loved ones," he said.

Zelenskyy also commended emergency crews and air defence forces while renewing his appeal to international partners for additional air defence and financial assistance. "I thank all the repair crews and our services involved in dealing with the aftermath of these attacks. It is very important that our people everywhere receive timely assistance. I also want to thank the warriors who defend Ukrainian skies. We work every day to secure more support. Additional financial and defense packages, first and foremost to strengthen air defense, mean lives saved. I am grateful to everyone who is helping," he added.

This past week, Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs, and 8 missiles against Ukraine. The Russians are trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to attack energy infrastructure and other critical facilities. They struck substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. Unfortunately, many strikes have also hit residential buildings. Overnight, a Russian drone struck a multi-story apartment building in Odesa. Tragically, a woman was killed. In Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue operations continued overnight at the site where Russian guided aerial bombs were dropped amid residential buildings. There were no military facilities anywhere nearby. Five people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. First responders from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service managed to rescue her from under the rubble. But tragically, Russia killed her mother in this strike. My condolences to everyone who has lost family members and loved ones. I thank all the repair crews and our services involved in dealing with the aftermath of these attacks. It is very important that our people everywhere receive timely assistance. I also want to thank the warriors who defend Ukrainian skies. We work every day to secure more support. Additional financial and defense packages, first and foremost to strengthen air defense, mean lives saved. I am grateful to everyone who is helping. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 29, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) to "take urgent measures to prohibit the media from covering information about the consequences of destruction and the timing of the restoration of critical infrastructure facilities". The restrictions also bar news outlets from reporting on "the stages and status of the construction of protective structures at critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector and the population's livelihoods sector, in particular, those provided for by the Comprehensive Resilience Plans of regions and individual cities". (ANI)