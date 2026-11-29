The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee has scheduled a People's Assembly in Rawalakot on November 29, 2026, emphasizing a peaceful, democratic struggle while inviting international media and observers to monitor the proceedings.

Rawalakot [PoJK], November 29 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has announced that a People’s Assembly will be held at Dareek Eidgah in Rawalakot on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 12 noon, in response to a resolution adopted by the PoJK Legislative Assembly on November 25.

In a post shared on X, JKJAAC said a People’s Resolution would be presented during the assembly in response to the resolution passed by the PoJK Legislative Assembly. The committee has invited international journalists, independent media organisations, United Nations human rights representatives, diplomatic missions and international human rights observers to attend the gathering and independently observe and report on the proceedings.

According to the post, JKJAAC has also called upon the authorities to guarantee unrestricted media access, ensure the safety of journalists and observers, and protect the fundamental rights of all participants. The committee said people from across PoJK, including women, elders and young people, had been invited to participate in the peaceful public assembly.

In a separate post on X, JKJAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri reiterated the movement’s opposition to armed groups and militancy, emphasising its commitment to democratic and constitutional means of struggle. “We have no ties to any armed group, nor do we believe in militancy,” he said, adding that the movement believes in a democratic, peaceful, political and constitutional struggle to secure the fundamental rights of the people of PoJK.

Referring to violence and hardships faced by the people, Kashmiri said, “You have riddled our chests with bullets and wounded our hearts, yet despite all this, we are still spreading the message of peace, peace, peace and patience, patience, patience.”

The post further emphasised that the path of the JKJAAC remains rooted in nonviolence, democracy and peaceful struggle. Through these statements, JKJAAC reiterated its call for public participation, independent media coverage and a peaceful democratic process in Rawalakot. (ANI)