The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has scheduled a protest outside the World Bank in Washington, D.C., on December 18, 2026, to challenge international mining agreements and the alleged exploitation of mineral wealth in their homeland.

Washington, DC [US], November 29 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in the United States of America has announced a protest sit-in outside the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C., on December 18, 2026, against what it described as the unjust plundering of mineral resources in the Pashtun homeland. In a post shared on X, the PTM UK Chapter stated that the World Bank plays an important role in ensuring protection and accountability in agreements between Pakistan and international mining companies.

According to the post, PTM USA will organise the peaceful protest to oppose the alleged exploitation of mineral resources in the Pashtun homeland and highlight concerns surrounding international mining agreements. The organisation called upon all its members and supporters of anti-colonial struggles to participate in the demonstration. It also urged Pashtuns to launch a widespread social media campaign in support of the protest to amplify the movement’s concerns.

Addressing members and supporters, the PTM UK Chapter also reiterated its commitment to the movement and its national objectives, while expressing confidence in the determination of its members. The post stated that if the “Punjabi colonial establishment” further intensified its propaganda, oppression, repression and alleged conspiracies against the PTM, the movement’s comrades would remain committed and would not be distracted by such tactics. “Our commitment remains unwavering to our national movement, PTM, and our national objective: empowering our people to exercise their national sovereignty and liberating our nation from subjugation, domination, oppression, repression and colonialism,” the post stated.

The PTM UK Chapter further emphasised that the movement would continue pursuing its stated objective of empowering the Pashtun people to exercise national sovereignty and opposing what it described as colonial domination, subjugation and oppression. The December 18 demonstration is expected to bring attention to the World Bank’s role in agreements involving Pakistan and international mining companies, alongside the movement’s concerns over mineral resource exploitation in the Pashtun homeland. (ANI)