President Pezeshkian has announced emergency measures to bypass regulations, citing an 'economic war' following new US sanctions targeting Iran's financial infrastructure and foreign currency access.

Tehran [Iran], November 29 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that Iran is facing an "economic war" and announced emergency measures bypassing existing regulatory frameworks to resolve challenges confronting domestic businesses and guilds. In a post on X following a meeting with the heads of trade unions and guilds, Pezeshkian said the heads of Iran's three branches of government are aligned in easing pressures on commercial sectors under wartime conditions. "Today, at a meeting with the heads of trade unions and guilds, I said that we are in an economic war, but the heads of the three branches of government are determined and united, and we have agreed to remove the obstacles in your way outside the previous frameworks, in line with wartime conditions," Pezeshkian wrote. Urging mutual cooperation across the economy, he added, "By understanding each other’s circumstances and conditions and helping one another, we will get through this stage as well."

Pezeshkian also outlined a coordinated ministerial mechanism to tackle specific bottlenecks raised by trade bodies, pledging personal oversight of the process. "Dr. Atabak has been tasked with holding daily meetings with trade associations and addressing their problems one by one. They are to review and resolve tax and customs issues with Dr. Madanizadeh, liquidity, monetary and foreign exchange issues with Dr. Hemmati, and regulatory enforcement issues with Dr. Rahimi. I will personally oversee this and step in to resolve any problems if necessary," the Iranian president stated. امروز در جلسه با رؤسای اتحادیه‌ها و اصناف گفتم ما در جنگ اقتصادی هستیم اما با سران قوا مصمم و یکدلیم و توافق کرده‌ایم موانع را خارج از چارچوب‌های سابق متناسب با شرایط جنگی از پیش پای شما برداریم. با درک وضعیت و شرایط متقابل یکدیگر و با کمکِ هم از این مرحله نیز عبور خواهیم کرد. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) November 29, 2026

This comes after the US Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions under its Operation Economic Outcast, aimed at disrupting Iran's financial infrastructure and restricting its access to foreign currency through international financial channels. According to the Treasury Department, the latest action targets more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel allegedly involved in facilitating Iran's global shadow banking networks. The department said that as Iran's economy remained battered by economic sanctions and its oil revenues continued to decline, the regime's shadow banking facilitators had increasingly failed to repatriate dwindling export earnings while enriching themselves by diverting state resources.

The sanctions target financial networks that support much of Iran's remaining foreign trade by moving billions of dollars through the international financial system, enabling the regime to access foreign currency despite comprehensive sanctions, the Treasury Department said. The action has been taken under three Executive Orders: targeting certain sectors of the Iranian economy, including its financial sector; as amended, relating to counter-terrorism designations; and targeting individuals operating in various sectors of Iran's metals industry. Iran has some of the world’s largest oil and natural gas reserves but is facing an energy crisis amid US economic sanctions and a naval blockade, according to the Washington Post report. (ANI)