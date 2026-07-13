Ukrainian President Zelenskyy mourned the passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him a 'determined leader' and 'true defender of freedom.' He praised Graham's ten visits to Ukraine and his unwavering support for the country's defense.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) paid tribute to US Senator Lindsey Graham following his death, saying, "America and the world have lost a determined leader."

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of Graham's passing and praised the senator's unwavering suport for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham. Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer."

The Ukrainian President noted that Graham had visited Ukraine ten times since the start of Russia's full-scale strikes and stood with the Ukrainian people during some of their most difficult moments. He said, "He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed. We remained in constant dialogue, and I will miss our conversations. We met twice in just the past week."

Zelenskyy also highlighted Graham's efforts to secure bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine in the United States, saying the senator had recently been working on initiatives aimed at bringing peace closer, including stronger sanctions against Russia. "A staunch advocate for bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine, in recent weeks, he had been working on important initiatives that could help bring peace closer, including stronger sanctions against Russia. We will always be especially grateful for the recognition of our people and words of admiration for the courage of Ukraine's defenders," he said.

Zelenskyy added, "America and the world have lost a determined leader", and extended condolences to Graham's family, loved ones, and everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

US Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71

In a major development that has sent shockwaves through Washington's political landscape, US Senator Lindsey Graham, a towering Republican figure who shaped American foreign policy for decades and served as a crucial strategist to President Donald Trump, passed away on Saturday evening following a sudden medical crisis at the age of 71.

In a statement, Graham's office said the family of the Republican Senator from South Carolina had sought privacy during the difficult time.

Confirming the tragic demise, the office of the Washington, DC, Chief Medical Examiner stated on Sunday that the veteran lawmaker died of an aortic dissection brought on by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the American news outlet The Hill.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement said.

Graham had met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. "Good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. This is already his 10th visit to our country, and we appreciate this support," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.