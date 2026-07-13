A massive fire at a crowded Bangkok pub killed at least 27 people and left 22 others in critical condition. The blaze, which started near an electrical circuit, spread rapidly due to flammable materials. Investigators believe blocked emergency exits significantly worsened the tragedy, trapping patrons inside.

A routine night out in Bangkok turned into a horrific tragedy after a massive fire ripped through a crowded pub, killing at least 27 people and leaving 22 others in critical condition. As rescue teams pieced together the aftermath, investigators began focusing on one alarming detail that may have dramatically worsened the disaster—blocked emergency exits.

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The blaze broke out shortly before midnight at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. Witnesses said smoke was first seen near an electrical circuit breaker before a loud explosion plunged the venue into darkness. Within moments, flames spread rapidly across the ceiling, with highly combustible soundproofing materials accelerating the fire.

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Authorities believe many patrons were unable to escape because emergency exits were obstructed by beer crates, furniture and other objects. Several victims were later found near the toilets at the rear of the venue, suggesting they were desperately searching for another way out after the main exit became inaccessible. Firefighters managed to control the blaze within about 30 minutes, but by then the damage had been done.

A total of 63 people were injured in the incident, with hospitals continuing to treat victims suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation. Officials warned that the death toll could rise as many remain in critical condition. Forensic teams have sealed off the site while collecting evidence and identifying victims.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene and ordered a full investigation into the tragedy. Authorities are examining whether an electrical fault triggered the blaze and whether the venue complied with fire safety regulations, including emergency exit requirements and building standards. Accountability has been promised if negligence is established.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic fire. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who lost their loved ones, and I wish a speedy recovery to those injured." — former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The incident has reignited concerns over safety compliance in Thailand's nightlife industry. The country has witnessed several deadly nightclub fires over the past two decades, with investigators repeatedly pointing to poor emergency planning, flammable interiors and blocked exits as contributing factors. The latest tragedy is expected to trigger fresh inspections of pubs, bars and entertainment venues across the country.