BSO-Azad accuses Pakistan of staged killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The group is launching a week-long social media campaign to raise awareness of alleged human rights violations and growing support for the Baloch movement.

The Baloch Students Organization-Azad has accused the Pakistani state of intensifying what it described as a campaign of enforced disappearances and staged killings in Balochistan, while announcing a week-long social media campaign to highlight alleged human rights violations in the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, quoting a statement issued by the group's central spokesperson, Sholan Baloch, the organisation claimed the Baloch national movement has continued to gain momentum despite what it called sustained repression, including enforced disappearances, custodial deaths and collective punishment. The spokesperson maintained that growing public support for the movement reflects the resilience of activists, political prisoners and families affected by the conflict.

State Accused of Intimidation and Violence

The organisation alleged that after failing to curb the movement through conventional means, Pakistani authorities have increasingly relied on intimidation, propaganda and violence. BSO Azad claimed that enforced disappearances, the recovery of mutilated bodies, harassment of relatives and destruction of homes have become recurring features of the security situation in Balochistan.

'Fake Encounters' and Systematic Killings

Referring to a recent incident in the Panwan area of Jiwani in Gwadar district, the group alleged that five men who had previously been subjected to enforced disappearance were later killed in what it described as a "fake encounter." The organisation further claimed that similar cases had surfaced in recent months across Panjgur, Kech, Gwadar and Quetta, where bodies of allegedly disappeared individuals were recovered.

BSO Azad argued that such incidents reflect what it called a systematic policy targeting the Baloch population and accused the Pakistani state of carrying out an organised campaign against the community. It alleged that the killings of disappeared persons in staged encounters demonstrated deep hostility towards the Baloch people, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Online Campaign to Document Abuses

The organisation said its newly launched week-long online campaign would document alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and other human rights abuses through reports, data and documentary material, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)