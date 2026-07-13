Iranian newspapers celebrated the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, with one outlet threatening Donald Trump with a 'sudden death.' The reaction has sparked conspiracy theories among Trump's base, citing previous threats from Iran's IRGC.

Iranian Media Celebrates Senator's Death, Issues Threats

Iranian newspapers are celebrating the death of Donald Trump's close ally Lindsey Graham, with Hamshahri going so far as to warn that the US President and other American officials could meet a "sudden death." According to the publication, Hamshahri splashed a front page featuring an illustration of President Donald Trump kneeling on one knee beside a picture of Lindsey Graham, alongside US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other senior US and Israeli officials, under the headline "Get Ready for Sudden Death" following the US senator's death.

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Concurrently, the Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz splashed Graham's death across its July 13 front page with the headline "Death of the Merchant of Death." The daily, detailed that the veteran politician was a key supporter of US policies against Iran and stated that he passed away following what it called a "sudden illness."

Conspiracy Theories and IRGC Threats

Adding to the rhetoric from Tehran, an Iranian state media newsreader appeared to insinuate Tehran's involvement in Graham's death, declaring: "I congratulate the Iranian nation on warmongering anti-Iran US Senator Lindsey Graham being sent to hell." These media broadcasts have fuelled conspiracy theories among members of Donald Trump's MAGA base, with many citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) earlier death threats against Graham as they called for an investigation into his death.

Graham's Hawkish Foreign Policy Stance

The fierce reaction from Tehran mirrors the late lawmaker's long-standing status as one of the most outspoken advocates of an aggressive US foreign policy. The South Carolina senator consistently backed military assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia, strongly supported Israel during the conflict in Gaza, and repeatedly argued that Iran's current leadership should be removed from power.

He had also courted controversy by suggesting Israel could be justified in using nuclear weapons in Gaza, where the conflict that erupted in October 2023 continued despite a ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas a year later. Furthermore, following the February 28 attacks on Iran, Graham openly called for the Iranian government to be overthrown. Speaking to Fox News, he said the financial cost of such an effort would be worthwhile, arguing that the fall of the regime would reshape the Middle East and generate significant economic opportunities.

Influence on Trump and Regional Diplomacy

In the weeks leading up to the latest conflict with Iran, Graham travelled to Israel several times and met officials from the country's intelligence agency, Mossad. He remarked that those meetings provided insights that, according to him, were not being shared by his own government.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Graham also held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during those visits and advised him on how to persuade President Donald Trump to support military action against Iran. Graham later claimed that the intelligence presented by Netanyahu convinced Trump to back the joint campaign. In the run-up to the hostilities, the lawmaker also urged regional powers, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to participate in military operations against Iran, arguing that both countries possessed the capability to do so, while more recently criticising Saudi Arabia for staying out of the conflict.