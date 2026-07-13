A devastating fire at a Bangkok eatery killed at least 27 people and injured 63 early Monday. The blaze, which started at a circuit breaker, spread rapidly due to flammable ceiling decorations. Officials stated most deaths were from smoke inhalation.

A devastating fire at an eatery in Bangkok's Chatuchak district left at least 27 people dead and 63 others injured in the early hours of Monday.

The Bangkok Post stated that the tragedy struck the Na Ladprao eatery near Soi Lat Phrao 1 Road at 12.02 am while the venue was packed with patrons.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control in roughly 30 minutes, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

The casualties included nine men and 18 women among the deceased, while 22 of the 63 injured individuals are reported to be in a serious condition.

Senior officials, including Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat, rushed to the site to oversee the emergency operations.

According to the Bangkok Post, Anutin, who also serves as the interior minister, confirmed that the majority of the deaths were caused by smoke inhalation.

He noted that performing musicians reported the fire originated at a circuit breaker on the stage, which triggered a power blackout and a subsequent explosion.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt observed that the flames engulfed the establishment rapidly, feeding on the ceiling decorations.

The Bangkok Post further reported the governor's assessment that toxic smoke emitted by the burning decorative materials proved fatal for many inside.

He clarified that the venue possessed a valid license permitting live music performances and had undergone a routine official inspection in April.

Providing further details on the rescue challenges, Suriyachai Rawiwan, Bangkok's disaster prevention and mitigation director, indicated that while fire exits were available at the rear, panicked victims seemingly fled toward the toilets at the back instead, hindering rescue efforts.

Authorities are currently proceeding with the formal identification of the deceased. (ANI)