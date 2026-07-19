President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi is on a four-day visit to India to strengthen the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership. After attending the IIT Madras convocation, he arrived in New Delhi for talks with top Indian leaders.

President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, arrived in New Delhi late Saturday as part of his four-day official visit to India, aimed at strengthening the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Welcoming the visiting leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on a post on X said that the visit builds on longstanding people-to-people ties and shared priorities between India and Tanzania as partners in the Global South.

Engagement in Chennai

Before arriving in the national capital, President Mwinyi visited Chennai, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras as the Chief Guest. The visit carries added significance as the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus marks two years since its establishment in October 2023.

"Warmly welcome Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, as he arrives in New Delhi. The visit follows President Mwinyi's successful engagements in Chennai yesterday, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras as the Chief Guest. The visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership, building on longstanding people-to-people ties and our shared priorities as partners in the Global South," the MEA said in a post on X.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

According to the MEA, President Mwinyi's visit to India, from July 17 to July 20, is taking place at the invitation of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. He is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior officials.

During his stay in New Delhi, President Mwinyi is scheduled to hold talks with Vice President Radhakrishnan to review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also expected to call on the visiting leader.

India and Tanzania share longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation across a wide range of sectors. The MEA said President Mwinyi's visit is expected to impart renewed momentum to bilateral relations and further deepen cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries. (ANI)