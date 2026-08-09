Rushan Abbas of the Campaign for Uyghurs lauded new research by Adrian Zenz and Muetter Tohti on the CCP's transnational repression. The study reveals tactics used to silence Uyghurs abroad, prompting calls for international intervention.

The Executive Director of the Campaign for Uyghurs, Rushan Abbas, has welcomed new research examining what it describes as the Chinese Communist Party's evolving campaign of transnational repression against Uyghurs.

In a post on X, Abbas congratulated researchers Adrian Zenz and Muetter Tohti on their recently published study. She said, "Congratulations to my friend Adrian Zenz and Muetter Tohti on their recently published research examining the CCP's evolving transnational repression of Uyghurs."

Praise for Uncovering 'Truth'

Abbas noted that Zenz had spent years documenting what she described as the CCP's persecution of Uyghurs and bringing evidence of the alleged Uyghur genocide to the international community. She also praised his continued efforts to uncover the truth despite what she called relentless attempts by the Chinese government to discredit and silence those exposing its actions.

Abbas further said that efforts to expose the truth and hold the CCP accountable remain essential as the campaign continues to seek the freedom of her sister, Dr. Gulshan Abbas, and other Uyghurs whom she said are unjustly imprisoned by the Chinese government.

Research Details Beijing's Global Tactics

Her comments came in response to a post by the Campaign for Uyghurs about new research by Adrian Zenz and Muetter Tohti, which was covered by Bitter Winter. According to the organisation, the research, based on interviews and internal Chinese government documents, examines how Beijing allegedly uses a coordinated system of transnational repression to silence Uyghur researchers and activists living abroad.

A Strategy to Silence and Divide

The Campaign for Uyghurs said the tactics include passport confiscation, threats against family members, surveillance and intimidation. It argued that these measures are intended to obstruct evidence collection, encourage self-censorship and create divisions within Uyghur communities outside China.

The organisation emphasised that these cases should not be viewed as isolated incidents involving individuals accused of wrongdoing. Instead, it said the research points to a broader strategy aimed at extending Beijing's control beyond China's borders and weakening international efforts to document alleged abuses against Uyghurs.

The Campaign for Uyghurs concluded that the persecution of Uyghurs does not end at China's borders and called on governments around the world to recognise and confront the methods Beijing allegedly uses to target Uyghurs internationally.