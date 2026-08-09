To ease the visa application process, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, inaugurated a Children's Corner at the Indian Visa Centre in Dhaka. More facilities for women, children, and medical visa applicants are planned.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, inaugurated the Children's Corner at the Indian Visa Centre in Jamuna Future Park. Speaking during the inauguration, he said that the idea came after a lady suggested to him the need for a designated area for children while adults are waiting in queues. '"During visa opening announcement, a lady came up to me and gave me a suggestion - there is a special need for a play area for the children while the adults wait in the line. I liked the suggestion and acted on it."

Future Plans to Ease Visa Process

High Commissioner Trivedi further mentioned that more facilities would be worked upon, with a focus on catering to the needs of women, children and those applying for medical visas. "We will cater to other needs as well, especially those of women, children, and those applying for medical visa... we had extended the slot opening to one week and that yielded good results. We are planning to extend it further to 15 days." In his remarks, he underlined that the objective is to ensure smooth and hassle free application of visa. "Our objective is to ensure minimum problems for people applying for visa," he added.

Strengthening People-to-People Ties

The latest addition ensuring ease to people while applying for visas comes after the resumption of Indian tourist visas in Bangladesh after a two-year hiatus earlier in July this year as India announced that it will further scale up its visa operations. The announcement by the Indian High Commission to further expand its visa operations has been widely welcomed by people from all segments of society in Bangladesh.

Earlier in July in a post on Facebook, the Indian High Commission had said that it was encouraged by the overwhelming response from those wishing to travel to India for various purposes. It further underlined, "The High Commission of India remains committed to strengthening people-to-people ties and deepening the enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh." (ANI)