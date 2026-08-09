The Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (Paank) condemned a pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, citing the cases of four men who were forcibly disappeared and later found dead with signs of torture.

The Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement Paank has strongly condemned what it described as a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances, custodial torture and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. In a statement, Paank said, "The recovery of the bodies of Inayat Ullah, Salman Bangulzai, Attahullah Baloch, and Haibatan demonstrates the grave consequences faced by Baloch families whose loved ones are forcibly disappeared and held outside the protection of the law."

According to Paank, the four cases reflect what it calls "a disturbing pattern in which Baloch men are taken into custody or forcibly disappear, kept beyond judicial oversight, and later found dead." The organisation said the cases have left families without answers and without access to justice.

Four Cases Highlight Disturbing Pattern

Inayat Ullah

On the killing of Inayat Ullah, Paank said, "Inayat Ullah, son of Allah Dina, a 70-year-old retired government teacher and the father of Asma Jattak, was killed on 4 August 2026 in Shehzad City, Khuzdar." Paank alleged that Inayat Ullah was targeted by state-backed death squads operating in the area.

The organisation further said, "His killing came after his daughter, Asma Jattak, had publicly raised concerns regarding threats and harassment directed against her and had appealed to the authorities for protection." Paank described the killing as "deeply alarming" and said it raised serious concerns regarding reprisals against families of victims who speak publicly about enforced disappearances and human rights violations.

Salman Bangulzai

On Salman Bangulzai, Paank said, "Salman Bangulzai, son of Abdul Nabi Bangulzai, a 33-year-old shopkeeper and resident of Khudabadan, Panjgur, was forcibly disappeared shortly after Eid in 2026." The organisation said he remained missing until July 31, when his body was recovered from the Newan Koor area of Panjgur.

Paank stated, "Salman's body was returned to his family instead of the son and breadwinner they had been waiting for." The organisation called his killing "another devastating case in which enforced disappearance was followed by death."

Attahullah Baloch

In the case of Attahullah Baloch, Paank said, "Attahullah Baloch, son of Faqeer Jan Baloch, a 35-year-old resident of Kodask, Khuzdar, was forcibly disappeared on 24 March 2026 from Panjgur by personnel of the ISI, CTD, and MI." Paank alleged that he "remained in illegal detention and torture cells for nearly three months before being extrajudicially killed on 21 June 2026 in Panjgur."

The organisation described the case as "a grave violation of the right to life, liberty, and due process." Paank added that Attahullah was denied access to an independent court, legal representation and judicial protection. It said, "Those responsible for taking him into custody and subsequently killing him must be identified and held accountable through an independent judicial process."

Haibatan

The fourth case highlighted by Paank is that of Haibatan, son of Malo Marri and a resident of Bela. According to the organisation, "Haibatan was taken from Bela Cross on 9 July 2026 and remained missing." Paank said his body was subsequently recovered from a roadside near Gharibabad on the Hub-Sakran Road in Lasbela.

The organisation stated that "The body bore signs of torture and gunshot wounds, raising grave concerns over the circumstances of his death and the treatment he endured after being taken away."

A Broader Pattern of State Violence

Paank said, "These four cases cannot be viewed in isolation." The organisation argued that the cases form part of what it described as "a broader and deeply disturbing pattern of enforced disappearances, secret detention, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the use of state-backed death squads against Baloch civilians in Balochistan." (ANI)