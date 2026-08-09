During a recent Las Vegas appearance, Donald Trump’s noticeably fuller and shinier hairstyle sparked widespread social media attention. His new look prompted a wave of memes and speculation, with many questioning if he was wearing a wig.

Donald Trump’s latest public appearance in Las Vegas has drawn attention for an unexpected reason: his hair. The US President appeared at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 5 with a noticeably fuller-looking and shinier hairstyle, prompting a wave of memes and speculation across social media.

Trump was addressing his administration’s economic policies and accomplishments, including tax breaks on tipped income, lower prescription drug prices and “Trump accounts.” However, online users soon shifted their attention from his speech to his hairstyle, with several questioning whether the president was wearing a wig.

Donald Trump’s Hair Sparks ‘Wig’ Speculation

Journalist Aaron Rupar joined the online conversation on X, writing, “IT'S A MIRACLE! Trump has a full head of hair again today”. He later posted, “is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?”

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Other social media users also mocked or questioned Trump’s new appearance. One wrote, “his Sunday go to meetin wig must be back from hairdressers”. Another asked, “Why can't a man who is a billionaire not find a hairdresser or professional who doesn't let him look like a clown?”

A different user offered a more unusual explanation, writing, “It’s cuz he studied hair replacement surgery and published several papers on it you imbecile.”

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The discussion also drew a reaction from Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump. Speaking on SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah’s YouTube show, she compared the president’s hairstyle to a character from the classic animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Mary Trump said, “I'm not going to say anything about whether it looked good or not. I don't really care. However, he looked like Herby the Dentist from ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ - that's what, that was my takeaway.”

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She also connected Donald Trump’s apparent focus on his hair to his late father, Fred Trump, who reportedly became increasingly preoccupied with hair loss after developing Alzheimer’s disease. Mary Trump recalled that Fred Trump wore an ill-fitting toupee and dyed his hair and moustache.

“He would leave the dye on too long. So he would end up with a magenta mustache,” she said, adding that members of the family, including Donald Trump, found it embarrassing.

“And now here's Donald potentially... being all obsessed about his hair kind of like his dad,” Mary Trump added.

Trump has previously acknowledged that his hair is a sensitive subject. During a 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference appearance, he said, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.” His physician also disclosed that Trump was taking medication to combat male-pattern baldness.

The latest Las Vegas appearance has therefore turned Trump’s hairstyle into a major social media talking point, with memes, wig speculation and Mary Trump’s comments adding fuel to the viral discussion.

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