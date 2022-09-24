Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xi Jinping under house arrest? Social media abuzz with rumours on Chinese President

    According to several posts, Xi Jinping, who was recently in Samarkand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, summit, was removed as the chief of China’s People’s Liberation Army, or the PLA.

    Xi Jinping under house arrest Social media abuzz with rumours on Chinese President gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    Social media is rife with rumours that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been be placed under house arrest even though Beijing is officially yet to respond on the matter. Many media reports suggest that Jinping, who was recently in Samarkand for the SCO meeting, has been relieved of his duties as the leader of China's People's Liberation Army, or PLA.

    Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi Jinping under house arrest in Beijing? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party’s in-charge of the Army. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumour."

    Also Read | Shinzo Abe's funeral to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II's, suggest reports

    This house arrest reports surfaced after two former ministers received death sentences and four officials received life sentences. The six were reportedly a member of a "political group," according to reports.

    China’s former vice minister of Public Security, Sun Lijun, who was accused of leading a “political clique” and being disloyal to President Xi Jinping, was given a suspended death sentence on Friday for taking bribes, manipulating the stock market, and illegally possessing firearms. The court established that Sun received money and valuables totaling more than 646 million yuan (92.39 million USD) by taking advantage of various positions he held between 2001 and April 2020.

    The Communist Party is currently on an anti-corruption drive throughout the nation, and it is thought that the six were Jinping's detractors. The anti-Jinping lobby is said to have initiated and circulated the rumours about Jinping's home detention.

    Also Read | Khosta-2: New bat virus detected in Russia, may infect humans; all about it

    Several Chinese nationals on Twitter, also, posted about Xi Jinping’s alleged house arrest. Many claimed that the PLA has taken over control of the army.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shinzo Abe funeral to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II suggest reports gcw

    Shinzo Abe's funeral to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II's, suggest reports

    Several feared dead as massive bomb blast rocks mosque in Kabul after Friday prayers AJR

    Several feared dead as massive bomb blast rocks mosque in Kabul after Friday prayers

    Sun Lijun, China's former vice-minister of police sentenced to life for accepting bribes AJR

    Sun Lijun, China's former vice-minister of police sentenced to life for accepting bribes

    F16 fleet assistance package to Pakistan not designed as message to India: Pentagon official snt

    F-16 fleet assistance package to Pakistan not designed as message to India: Pentagon official

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe: All you need to know AJR

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe: All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Jhulan Goswami retires: BCCI and Indian cricketers pay tribute to her legacy, twitter reactions, India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022-23-ayh

    Jhulan Goswami retires: BCCI and Indian cricketers pay tribute to her legacy

    Shinzo Abe funeral to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II suggest reports gcw

    Shinzo Abe's funeral to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II's, suggest reports

    Your opinion about me will change Punjab Governor writes to too much angry CM Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Your opinion about me will change: Punjab Governor writes to 'too much angry' CM Bhagwant Mann

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Was teenager killed for refusing sexual relations with resort guests?

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Was teenager killed for refusing sexual relations with resort guests?

    INd vs ENg 2022-23 Jhulan Goswami is an absolutely lovely human - England opener Tammy Beaumont ahead of 3rd odi against India-ayh

    'Jhulan Goswami is an absolutely lovely human' - England opener Tammy Beaumont

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon