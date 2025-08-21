The German government has also expressed opposition to the intensification of Israel's military operations in Gaza, following Israel's approval of a plan to capture Gaza City and its decision to call up around 60,000 reservists, Al Jazeera reported.

Following Israel's plans to escalate its military offensive in Gaza City and expand illegal settlements in the West Bank's E1 area, leaders across the world have issued strong condemnations over the matter, warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences in the region. The global outcry issued by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and others follows Israel's security cabinet approval of a plan to seize control of Gaza City, accompanied by the mobilisation of 60,000 reservists, and the advancement of a settlement project that would effectively divide a future Palestinian state. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on X, stated that the actions could risk the region plunging into a “cycle of permanent war.”

"The military offensive in Gaza that Israel is preparing can only lead to disaster for both peoples and risks plunging the entire region into a cycle of permanent war," he stated in his post, which was made during his discussions with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Gaza plan a "dangerous escalation", warning that it would result in more "forced displacement, killings, and massive destruction", which would further add to the sufferings of the already deprived Palestinian population in Gaza.

He urged an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and a reversal of Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the E1 area, which he said violates international law and undermines the prospect of a contiguous Palestinian state.

"It is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, and to avoid the massive death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza would inevitably cause. Simultaneously, the decision by the Israeli authorities to expand illegal settlement construction, which would divide the West Bank, must be reversed. All settlement construction is a violation of international law," Guterres stated in a post on X.

The German government has also expressed opposition to the intensification of Israel's military operations in Gaza, following Israel's approval of a plan to capture Gaza City and its decision to call up around 60,000 reservists, Al Jazeera reported.

Government spokesperson Steffen Meyer told reporters that Germany is finding it "increasingly difficult to understand how these actions will lead to the freeing of all the hostages or to a ceasefire," as quoted by Al Jazeera.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also condemned Israel's approval of the E1 settlement plan, stating, “If implemented, it would divide a Palestinian state in two, mark a flagrant breach of international law and critically undermine the two-state solution. The Israeli government must reverse this decision.”

According to Al Jazeera, the proposed settlement development in the E1 area, a stretch of Palestinian land located east of Jerusalem, envisions around 3,500 housing units to be built adjacent to the existing Maale Adumim settlement. Within Israel, opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the government's decision to mobilise 60,000 reservists for the Gaza City offensive, calling it a "delusion" that burdens the nation's soldiers while promoting "draft-dodging" among certain groups.

"60,000 reserve orders were issued this morning to realise the delusion of conquering Gaza. The worst government in the country's history continues to discriminate between one blood and another. With one hand, it promotes draft-dodging, and with the other, it burdens the load. We will not win the war with them," Lapid stated in a post on X.

As per Al Jazeera, since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least 62,122 people and injuries to 156,758 others. Meanwhile, the October 7 attacks on Israel left 1,139 people dead and over 200 taken hostage.