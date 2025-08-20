Israel has reportedly approved a military plan to take control of Gaza City and ordered the call-up of about 60,000 reservists. The move signals preparations for a major ground operation in the conflict-hit territory.

The IDF was founded in 1948, shortly after Israel’s independence and is one of the few militaries with mandatory service for most men and women.

Israel's Defence Minister has approved a military plan to seize control of Gaza City and ordered the mobilisation of around 60,000 reservists, the defence ministry confirmed to AFP. The decision marks preparations for a large-scale ground offensive in the war-hit enclave. Israel has reportedly approved 'Gideon's Chariots B', a major Gaza City offensive involving five IDF divisions and 14 brigade-level teams. Key units, including Nahal, 7th Armored and Givati brigades, are already engaged. According to Times of Israel, the operation will proceed in stages: civilian evacuation, city encirclement and urban combat. Around one million civilians are expected to move south, with new aid hubs and field hospitals planned. With 60,000 reservists' mobilisation, the active numbers near 130,000, though not all will join Gaza fighting.

Massive IDF Offensive Planned for Gaza City

The Israeli army is preparing a major military offensive, ‘Gideon’s Chariots B', to capture Gaza City, involving five divisions and 14 brigade-level teams. These include infantry, armored, artillery, engineering, and combat support forces, along with the Gaza Division’s north and south brigades, which typically secure the border. Preparations have already begun, with the Nahal Infantry and 7th Armored Brigades operating in Zeitoun, while the Givati Brigade advances in Kafr Jabalia. The plan, approved by Defence Minister Israel Katz, will be formally presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and executed in stages, beginning with civilian evacuation warnings.

Humanitarian Preparations for Civilian Displacement

The IDF expects around one million Palestinians to flee Gaza City during the operation and says humanitarian measures are being arranged in the south. Plans include expanding existing aid sites, opening new distribution hubs, and building at least two additional field hospitals. The European Hospital in Khan Younis, shut down after Israeli forces uncovered a Hamas tunnel beneath it, is slated to reopen. Talks with international organizations are underway to bolster medical capacity, expand infrastructure, and provide alternate access routes to clinics. Officials describe positive responses from aid groups, with the UN preparing to help restore healthcare capacity.

Reservist Mobilisation and Extended Service

To support the Gaza City operation and other fronts, the IDF has ordered the mobilisation of 60,000 reservists in multiple waves. Between 40,000 and 50,000 are expected to report by September 2, with additional waves planned for late 2025 and early 2026. Many reservists already on duty will have their service extended by 30-40 days, bringing the total active force to about 130,000. These troops include combat brigades, support battalions, and specialists in intelligence and logistics. However, not all reservists will take part in the Gaza City offensive, as some will be deployed to reinforce other operational areas.

Meanwhile, heavy Israeli bombardment has forced tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee Gaza City, with neighbourhoods such as Zeitoun, Sabra, Remal and Tuffah enduring some of the most intense strikes, according to Al Jazeera.

The UN warned that Israel's plans to forcibly displace families southwards would only deepen their suffering. In Zeitoun, days of continuous bombing have left the area in ruins, while at least seven people were killed on Sunday when an Israeli air strike hit al-Ahli Arab Hospital. The Israeli military has announced it will provide tents and equipment for shelters, though rights groups call the ongoing campaign an act of genocide. On the same day, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned of a ‘man-made famine’ in Gaza, urging a return to a UN-led aid system. “We are very, very close to losing our collective humanity,” said UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma, blaming attempts to undermine UN humanitarian operations.

Amnesty International, in a separate report, accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza. The group said Israel is 'systematically destroying' Palestinian life through policies designed to cause physical destruction, calling it part of an ongoing genocide. Amnesty based its findings on interviews with 19 displaced Palestinians and two Gaza medical staff. Testimonies included fears of miscarriage from hunger, feelings of being a burden among the elderly, and deep anxiety about children’s survival under bombings and shortages.

UN Calls Killings Of Aid Workers A 'Shameful Indictment'

United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher marked World Humanitarian Day by condemning the rising number of attacks on aid workers. He called the killings a “shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy,” according to Al Jazeera. UN data shows that 383 humanitarian workers were killed last year, almost half of them in Gaza. Fletcher warned that such violence, without accountability, threatens aid operations worldwide.

Gaza And Sudan See Most Deaths

Fletcher highlighted that killings of humanitarian workers rose by 31 percent from the previous year. Gaza was the deadliest place, with 181 aid workers killed, while Sudan saw 60 deaths. In total, 383 were killed worldwide, most of them local staff targeted either at work or at home. Fletcher stressed that even one attack on aid workers is an attack on humanity itself.

Deadly Rafah Attack In March

One of the deadliest incidents happened on March 23 in Rafah, southern Gaza. Israeli troops reportedly opened fire before dawn on marked medical vehicles, killing 15 medics and emergency responders. Bulldozers then crushed the vehicles and bodies, burying them in a mass grave. UN and rescue workers were only able to reach the site a week later.

Rising Attacks Beyond Gaza

The Aid Worker Security Database reported 293 aid worker killings in 2023, with provisional figures showing 265 already killed this year as of August 14. Countries outside Gaza also saw a surge. Lebanon recorded 20 deaths in 2024, compared to none in 2023, following the war with Hezbollah. Ethiopia and Syria reported 14 deaths each, almost double their previous year. Ukraine saw 13 aid worker deaths in 2024, up from six in 2023.

WHO Confirms Attacks On Health Workers

The World Health Organization (WHO) verified more than 800 attacks on healthcare services this year across 16 territories. These incidents killed over 1,110 doctors, nurses, and patients, and left hundreds more injured. The WHO said such attacks weaken already struggling health systems and deprive communities of lifesaving care when they need it most.

Calls For Ceasefire And Accountability

Erika Guevara Rosas of Amnesty said Israel’s blockade and policies are inflicting catastrophic harm, especially on children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with illnesses. She warned that more aid trucks or air drops cannot solve the crisis. Amnesty demanded an unconditional lifting of the blockade and a sustained ceasefire. Nearly one million Palestinians in Gaza City now face forced displacement as Israel prepares a full-scale ground invasion. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military action has reportedly killed nearly 62,000 Palestinians. Over 250 people, including 110 children, have already died of malnutrition. Israel rejected Amnesty’s accusations, calling them lies, but has not commented directly on the latest report.

(With inputs from agencies)