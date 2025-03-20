NASA bans 8 foods in space: Reasons and risks explained

Read Full Article

Space travel is a fascinating phenomenon. But this comes with a fair share of unique challenges, especially with food. NASA has made strict guidelines on the list of foods that astronauts can have in space and what foods they can't eat in space. These restrictions are set with great research and reasoning, which mainly focus on the safety and hygiene of the astronauts during their period in space. Let's look at the list of foods that are banned by NASA in space and the reason behind the restrictions.

NASA bans 8 foods in space:

1. Bread

Bread is not allowed to be eaten in space due to its texture. The minute crumbs of the bread can float around causing risks like clogging air filters or equipment. It can also be inhaled by the astronauts.

Instead of bread, to avoid these risks, NASA provides tortillas as a safe alternative to bread with similar components.

2. Carbonated Beverages

Drinks like sodas are banned in space due to the carbonation, as its behavior changes due to microgravity. Without gravity, consuming these drinks can make astronauts experience discomfort and bloating that leads to wet burping.

3. Salt and Pepper (in Granular Form)

Salt and pepper are granular components that can turn out to be problematic in space as they float away and might damage the equipment.

To deal with this, NASA supplies the liquid form of these seasonings to avoid granules being problematic.

4. Fresh Milk

Fresh milk requires a refrigerator to store it, and this is why it is not suitable for space.

Instead, NASA provides powdered or ultra-pasteurized milk with a longer shelf life that can be made with water.

5. Alcohol

There were a few Soviet missions years ago that allowed alcohol. But now, NASA has set a strict non-alcohol policy, as this can have an impact on judgement and coordination as it can disrupt the total spacecraft water recycling system.

6. Leafy Greens

Fresh leafy greens like spinach and lettuce are banned in space due to their fragile nature. These leaves can float away and might block air filters or damage the equipment. But astronauts succeeded in growing and consuming space-grown lettuce in controlled environments.

7. Ice Cream (Traditional)

Ice cream requires a refrigerator to store, making it unsuitable for space missions. NASA has developed freeze-dried ice cream as an alternative for ice cream. This is lightweight and doesn't require refrigeration.

8. Crumbly Cookies

Like bread, crumbly cookies are also banned in space due to their similar nature. The crumbs can float around, causing damage to the equipment. NASA brought up specially designed snacks that are suitable for the environment in space.

