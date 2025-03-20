user
user

Indian researcher arrested in US for allegedly spreading Hamas propaganda, likely to be deported soon; Reports

An Indian researcher at Georgetown University, Badar Khan Suri, has been detained and faces deportation amidst heightened scrutiny of campus activism under the Trump administration. Suri, accused by immigration officials of promoting Hamas propaganda and antisemitism, was on a student visa conducting peacebuilding research.

Indian researcher arrested in US for allegedly spreading Hamas propaganda, likely to be deported soon; Reports anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

An Indian researcher affiliated with a U.S. university was detained on Wednesday and now faces deportation, as campus activism comes under heightened scrutiny during the Trump administration. Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral researcher at Georgetown University, has been accused by immigration officials of "disseminating Hamas propaganda and fostering antisemitism."

Suri, who holds a student visa, has been conducting research at Georgetown. According to a university spokesperson, his visa was issued to allow him to continue his doctoral studies focused on peacebuilding efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention," the spokesperson told CBS News. "We support our community members' rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly."

DHS official shares details of Badar Khan Suri

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told CBS News that Suri, who was a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University, was "actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism through social media platforms." The official also claimed that Suri had "close ties to an individual known or suspected to be a senior adviser to Hamas."

According to a spokesperson, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ruled on March 15 that Suri’s actions and presence in the U.S. made him eligible for deportation under the Immigration and Nationality Act. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his detention are still not fully known. ICE’s online detainee locator shows that Suri is being held at an ICE detention center located at Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana. 

A writ of habeas corpus challenging Suri’s detention was filed on March 18. CBS News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

This incident comes in the wake of the controversial March 8 arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and permanent resident, by ICE officials in New York City. Khalil was taken into custody over his participation in the 2024 pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Khalil, a 30-year-old Algerian national born in Syria to Palestinian parents, is currently being held in detention in Louisiana. He was arrested in front of his wife, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident.

According to DHS statements made to CBS News last week, Khalil was arrested "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism," claiming the former student "led activities aligned to Hamas." However, no concrete evidence was presented, and no formal criminal charges were specified.

Also Read: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump plans to sign executive order to dismantle Education Department: Report shk

Trump plans to sign executive order to dismantle Education Department: Report

Trump speaks to Zelensky after lengthy call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war ddr

Trump speaks to Zelensky after lengthy call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

Woman shares how common iPhone feature led to her finding her husband of nine years was cheating shk

Woman shares how common iPhone feature led to her finding her husband of nine years was cheating

Did Putin keep Trump waiting for an hour for high-stakes call on ceasefire? Social media abuzz with videos shk

Did Putin keep Trump waiting for an hour for high-stakes call on ceasefire? Social media abuzz with videos

US-France clash over Statue of Liberty sparks deeper historical debate ddr

US-France clash over Statue of Liberty sparks deeper historical debate

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's ageless beauty secret OUT; Know how at 51 how she maintain her fit body RBA

Malaika Arora's ageless beauty secret OUT; Know how at 51 she maintain her fit body

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation anr

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why AJR

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release NTI

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy shk

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon