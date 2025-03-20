GADGET

Google Pixel 9a: 6 things you should know before buying it

1. Stunning display

The phone’s 6.3-inch AMOLED display now boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700nits

2. Processor

Google is powering the device with its Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB RAM.

3. Battery

The phone packs a 5100mAh battery that gets 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging speeds.

4. Camera

You get a 48MP primary sensor with OIS + EIS and a 13MP Ultrawide lens at the back. The phone features a 13MP selfie shooter. 

5. Dual SIM model

This is a Dual SIM model where only one is a physical nano slot while the other supports an eSIM.

6. Affordable price

Google Pixel 9a launch price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the base variant.

