Google Pixel 9a: 6 things you should know before buying it

GADGET
The phone’s 6.3-inch AMOLED display now boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700nits
Google is powering the device with its Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB RAM.
The phone packs a 5100mAh battery that gets 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging speeds.
You get a 48MP primary sensor with OIS + EIS and a 13MP Ultrawide lens at the back. The phone features a 13MP selfie shooter.
This is a Dual SIM model where only one is a physical nano slot while the other supports an eSIM.
Google Pixel 9a launch price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the base variant.
